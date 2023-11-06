Azerbaijan’s Bold Move to Regain Control of Nagorno-Karabakh

A bold move by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has set in motion a plan to regain control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a strategically important area with a complex history. Months of careful planning and a confluence of factors led Aliyev to take action. Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Britain, Elin Suleymanov, explained that the time was right for this military operation.

“The stars aligned for certain reasons and President Aliyev saw the alignment,” said Suleymanov. The inability or unwillingness of major players like Russia, the West, or Armenia to intervene in the conflict proved to be a crucial factor. Azerbaijan had a larger army than Nagorno-Karabakh, and the shift in diplomatic realities prompted them to take back the breakaway region.

Another significant motivator for Aliyev was the personal aspect of this endeavor. “President Aliyev is completing something that his father could not do because he ran out of time,” said an anonymous source familiar with Aliyev’s thinking.

The military operation not only aimed to regain control but also to challenge Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus region. Aliyev’s foreign policy adviser, Hikmet Hajiyev, highlighted the growing impatience with the status quo and the need for change. Azerbaijan could not accept a “grey zone” with Karabakh’s armed security forces operating on their territory.

The trigger for the operation was a landmine explosion that killed Azerbaijani civilians, exacerbating tensions. Azerbaijan gave Russia minimal notice before the operation began, exploiting Russia’s distractions in Ukraine. The West’s calls for restraint went unheeded, and the Prime Minister of Armenia chose not to intervene. Russia’s peacekeepers on the ground had their hands tied, focusing on the conflict in Ukraine.

Aliyev seized on Armenia’s recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan as a sign of weakness and an opportunity. This move shifted the dynamics and paved the way for Azerbaijan to regain control of the region.

The situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh is complex, and the history and geopolitical considerations involved are multifaceted. However, Aliyev’s bold move has reshaped the region’s landscape and challenged the long-standing power dynamics in the South Caucasus. The full effects of this operation remain to be seen, but it undeniably marks a significant shift in the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.