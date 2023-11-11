Typhoon Khanun wreaks havoc in Taiwan, disrupting daily life

Northern Taiwan was brought to a standstill as Typhoon Khanun, classified as the second-strongest typhoon, made its way towards the northeast coast. The powerful storm, with maximum winds reaching 198 kph (123 mph), prompted the closure of businesses and schools, cancellation of flights, and disruption of various services.

As the eye of the typhoon hovered 340 km off Taipei, it slowly moved westward at a speed of about 3 kph. Meteorologists predicted that the storm would graze Taiwan’s northern coast before sharply altering its course towards the northeast, unleashing heavy rainfall and potentially causing floods.

The mountainous regions of central Taiwan were expected to receive up to 0.6 meters (2 feet) of rainfall, while the mountains near Taipei were bracing for 0.3 meters of rain. In preparation for the impending disaster, cities in northern Taiwan, including the capital Taipei, closed businesses and schools. Moreover, Taiwan’s stock and foreign exchange markets were temporarily shut down.

Transportation was severely affected by the typhoon. More than 110 domestic and international flights were cancelled, and all domestic ferry lines were suspended. In Taipei, the downpour and strong winds toppled street signs and trees, leading to reduced subway services and the suspension of food delivery. The Taiwanese armed forces were on standby in nearby cities, ready to respond to any emergencies.

Although power outages affected over 16,000 households across Taiwan, the majority of them had already been restored. The damage caused by Typhoon Khanun was not limited to Taiwan alone. Okinawa, a popular tourist destination in Japan, experienced two fatalities, with 62 people injured and more than 200,000 households left without electricity due to the typhoon.

Typhoon Khanun closely follows the recent havoc wreaked by Typhoon Doksuri, which lashed Taiwan’s southern regions with heavy rains and fierce winds. It is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and the need for constant preparedness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a typhoon?

A typhoon is a tropical cyclone characterized by strong rotating winds, heavy rainfall, and low atmospheric pressure. Typhoons are often referred to as hurricanes or cyclones, depending on the region in which they occur.

2. What are the effects of a typhoon?

Typhoons can have a wide range of impacts, including strong winds that can cause structural damage, heavy rainfall leading to flooding, storm surges that can inundate coastal areas, and landslides due to saturated soil. These effects can result in the disruption of transportation, power outages, and damage to infrastructure.

3. How are typhoons categorized?

The strength of a typhoon is classified using various scales, such as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale or the Beaufort Scale. These scales take into account the maximum sustained winds of the storm and provide an indication of its potential impact.

4. How can individuals stay safe during a typhoon?

It is important to heed warnings and follow the instructions of local authorities during a typhoon. Some safety measures include staying indoors, away from windows and doors, securing loose objects, stocking up on essential supplies, and being prepared for possible evacuations.

