Ukraine Embraces Change: Christmas Date Shifted to December 25

Kyiv, Ukraine: In a significant move that symbolizes unity and independence, Ukrainian Orthodox Christians celebrated Christmas for the first time on December 25, aligning their traditions with the majority of the Western world. Previously, most Orthodox believers in Ukraine celebrated Christmas on January 7, following the Julian calendar. The decision to shift the date was not only a snub to Russia, but also a way for Ukraine to break free from the Russian influence.

“All Ukrainians are together,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message, emphasizing the nation’s solidarity. “We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country.”

Across the country, churchgoers gathered to attend Christmas services, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. In Odesa, in the presence of priests adorned in gold vestments, churchgoers lit candles and offered prayers in the adorned Cathedral of the Nativity. The church was decorated with beautiful fir trees and a vivid nativity scene, creating a joyous ambiance.

The decision to change the Christmas date was not only fueled by political motives but also a desire to celebrate the holiday in a new and inclusive way. Ukraine’s transition from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, which is used in most Western countries, allows the nation to distance itself from the Russian heritage and mark its own path forward. This move is part of a broader campaign to remove remnants of the Russian and Soviet empires, which includes renaming streets and dismantling monuments.

The rift between the Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox churches began escalating in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatists in eastern Ukraine. As a result, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine formally split from the Russian Orthodox Church. Since then, there have been significant shifts of priests and parishes between the two churches, with the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine rapidly gaining followers and taking over church buildings previously associated with Russia. The Ukrainian government has been supportive of these changes.

The date change has received widespread support from Ukrainians across the country. Many view it as a way to support Ukraine’s ongoing transformation and show solidarity amidst the difficulties of change. For some, the decision to celebrate Christmas on December 25 felt natural, given the country’s recent history. The desire to align with the international community and be part of the civilized world has been a common sentiment among those who embraced the new date.

While the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has also chosen to adopt the December 25 date, the historically Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church continues to celebrate Christmas on January 7. However, their claim of cutting ties with Russia due to the war has left many Ukrainians doubtful. The influence of atheism during the Soviet Union era shifted the emphasis of Christmas traditions to New Year’s Eve, which became the primary holiday for many.

Ukrainian Christmas traditions include a special dinner on Christmas Eve, featuring 12 meatless dishes, including kutya, a sweet grain pudding. Homes are adorned with beautiful wheat sheaves called didukh, symbolizing prosperity and fertility. Caroling, known as kolyadky, is an essential part of the celebrations, with people carrying star-shaped decorations and performing nativity scenes.

This bold change in Christmas traditions for Ukraine showcases the nation’s determination to embrace independence, unity, and progress. By choosing to align Christmas celebrations with the rest of the world, Ukrainians have taken a significant step towards defining their own identity and joining the global community.