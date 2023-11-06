Riots Against Passengers on Flight from Israel in Russia Spark Concerns

A recent incident at an airport in Dagestan, Russia, has ignited concerns as riots broke out against passengers aboard a flight from Israel. The mob stormed the airport in Makhachkala, targeting the passengers on a Red Wings flight from Tel Aviv. The perpetrators, believed to be connected to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, overwhelmed police and interrogated passengers in an attempt to find Jews.

The disturbing incident sheds light on the deep-seated issue of jihadist terrorism in Dagestan, where Jews have occasionally been targeted in the past. The rioters shouted antisemitic slogans, and even after the passengers denied being Jewish or Israeli, the mob continued to harass them. It is essential to note that none of the passengers were harmed, and they were transferred to government facilities before continuing to their destinations.

The response from religious and community leaders has been swift. Rabbi Boruch Gorin criticized the authorities for their failure to prevent the riots and expressed dismay at the organizers’ messages on social platforms like Telegram. Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar called on Russians not to allow religious coexistence to be undermined by such acts of hatred.

The incident highlights the need for increased vigilance and efforts to promote religious tolerance and understanding in Russia. It also comes amidst a broader crackdown on freedom of expression and dissent following the country’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Russia’s reputation as a dictatorship, where criticizing the authorities can have severe consequences, further complicates the situation.

In response to this alarming event, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the riots, and the country’s Foreign Ministry and National Security Council issued a warning for Israeli citizens traveling to certain regions in Russia. The threat level has been raised to its highest level, urging Israelis in those areas to leave as soon as possible.

It is crucial for international communities and governments to stand united against acts of discrimination and violence based on religious or ethnic differences. Incidents like these serve as stark reminders of the importance of fostering a climate of inclusivity, respect, and understanding, wherever we may be.