Israeli Minister Expresses Regret for Contributing to Internal Strife

In a surprising turn of events, a former member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet has publicly apologized for her role in the internal conflicts that led to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip. Galit Distel Atbaryan, a lawmaker from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, expressed remorse for the polarized atmosphere that preceded the devastating war, which has plagued the country for nearly three months.

Distel Atbaryan’s apology stands out as a rare acknowledgement from a Likud member regarding their share of responsibility for the internal divisions that potentially emboldened Hamas to launch their attack. In an interview with Channel 13 TV, she addressed the democratic and secular public, acknowledging that her actions had caused pain, fear, and weakened the state.

“I humbly admit to having sinned against you, the democratic, secular public,” she sincerely conveyed. “I realize that my actions have brought harm, division, and tension, ultimately resulting in weakness that led to this catastrophic event. For this, I am truly sorry.”

The Israeli minister also assumed responsibility for her involvement in the extensive protests and civil unrest that ensued due to Netanyahu’s government’s attempts to reform the judicial system. The crisis not only triggered mass demonstrations but also raised concerns among business leaders, former security chiefs, and international allies, including the United States.

“I was one of the catalysts behind the weakening of the state and causing harm to its people,” she admitted remorsefully. “My actions have created division and rift, and the ensuing tension further exacerbated our vulnerability. Regrettably, this weakness paved the way for the tragic events that unfolded.”

Previously known for her fervent support of Netanyahu and her strong critique of his adversaries, Distel Atbaryan stepped down from her position as public diplomacy minister in the wake of the October 7 attack. She believed that her office was an unnecessary expenditure of public funds during wartime. Despite her resignation, she has retained her role as a member of parliament within the Likud Party.

As Israel continues to grapple with the lasting consequences of the war and strives towards unity and healing, Distel Atbaryan’s apology offers a glimmer of introspection within the political landscape. It serves as a reminder that acknowledging one’s role in perpetuating internal strife can be a stepping stone towards reconciliation and rebuilding.

