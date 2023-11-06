US Military Deploys Guided Missile Submarine in Middle East Amidst Regional Tensions

The US military has made a rare announcement regarding the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East. This move is a clear message of deterrence aimed at regional adversaries, particularly Iran and its proxies, as the Biden administration seeks to avoid further escalation amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

While the US Central Command’s social media post did not name the specific submarine, it is believed to be an Ohio-class guided missile submarine (SSGN). These submarines have been converted from ballistic missile submarines to carry Tomahawk cruise missiles, presenting a formidable capacity. Each SSGN has the capability to hold 154 Tomahawk missiles, which is 50% more than the armament of US guided-missile destroyers.

Former director of operations at the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center, Carl Schuster, emphasized the firepower that SSGNs possess, stating that “154 Tomahawks accurately deliver a lot of punch. No opponent of the US can ignore the threat.”

The US Navy’s decision to publicly announce the presence of a guided missile submarine is highly unusual, as these vessels typically operate in near-complete secrecy. However, this announcement aligns with recent diplomatic engagements in the region by top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visits to Turkey, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, and Cyprus.

The deployment of the submarine, along with other US Navy assets such as carrier strike groups and an amphibious ready group, underscores the commitment to bolster regional deterrence efforts, defend US interests, and protect American forces in the Middle East.

The heightened tensions in the region, particularly with Iran and its proxies, have prompted the US to take necessary measures and emphasize the consequences of any further escalation. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has reiterated the commitment to protecting US forces and deterring any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate the conflict.

While the announcement serves as a deterrent, it is also a clear indication of the US’s readiness to respond to potential threats in the region. As the situation continues to evolve, the presence of the guided missile submarine sends a message that the US remains engaged and committed to maintaining stability and security in the Middle East.