New Year Wishes from Putin: Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin sends warm New Year greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the dynamic progress in the relationship between India and Russia despite global challenges. Putin acknowledges the significant advancements and ongoing bilateral cooperation achieved in the past year.

In his message, Putin emphasizes the continuous development of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. He highlights the exceptional growth in trade and the successful implementation of joint projects across various sectors. These achievements, achieved against a difficult international backdrop, demonstrate the resilience and strength of the bilateral relationship.

Furthermore, Putin stresses the importance of collaboration between the two nations to foster diverse bilateral connections and enhance security and stability at both the regional and global levels. He commends India’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20, expressing confidence that Moscow and New Delhi will continue to strengthen multifaceted ties and coordinate efforts for mutual security and stability.

The recent discussions between Putin and the Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, further underscore the close ties between the two nations. Putin appreciates Prime Minister Modi’s constructive approach to global events, including the situation in Ukraine. He shares that he has advised Modi on the unfolding events in Ukraine and anticipates deeper discussions on this matter.

Lastly, Putin expresses gratitude for the incremental progress in the relationship between Russia and India amidst the global upheavals. He values India as a true friend in Asia and appreciates the continued growth in their partnership.

As we embark on a new year, these warm New Year greetings from President Putin serve as a reminder of the importance of nurturing and strengthening bilateral relations to overcome challenges and achieve mutual prosperity.

