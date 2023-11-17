New Title: Plants and Protein Aggregation: Unraveling the Intriguing Mechanisms of Arabidopsis sp.

Introduction:

Proteins with polyglutamine repeat (polyQ) regions have been implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases in humans. However, in plants, despite the presence of numerous polyQ-containing proteins, there have been no reported pathologies arising from polyQ aggregation. This intriguing phenomenon has prompted scientists to investigate the mechanisms by which Arabidopsis thaliana, a model plant species, suppresses the aggregation of polyQ-expanded proteins.

Across the proteome, several proteins have the tendency to self-assemble into pathological aggregates. In human neurodegenerative diseases, proteins with prion-like domains or regions rich in asparagine and glutamine residues are particularly prone to aggregation. These aggregates can lead to the development of disorders such as Huntington’s disease.

In contrast to animals and humans, Arabidopsis sp. has evolved proteostasis mechanisms that effectively prevent the aggregation of polyQ-expanded proteins. The plant’s chloroplast proteostasis plays a crucial role in suppressing the aggregation of these proteins. Disruption of chloroplast proteostasis diminishes the plant’s ability to prevent cytosolic aggregation of polyQ-expanded proteins.

The polyQ-expanded huntingtin fragment Q69 interacts with the chloroplast stromal processing peptidase (SPP) in Arabidopsis sp. Synthetic Arabidopsis SPP has been found to prevent polyQ-expanded huntingtin aggregation in human cells. This suggests that plant-based proteins, such as SPP, hold therapeutic potential for the treatment of polyQ disorders and other age-related diseases involving protein aggregation.

The unique properties of Arabidopsis sp. shed new light on the understanding of protein aggregation. While human polyQ proteins are associated with neurodegenerative diseases, specific polyQ proteins in Arabidopsis sp. act as sensors that help the plant adapt to its constantly changing environment. For example, the transcription factor ELF3 aggregates under high temperature conditions, allowing the plant to respond and adapt to the stress.

Q: Are there any reported pathologies arising from polyQ-containing proteins in plants?

A: No, to date, no pathologies have been reported from polyQ-containing proteins in plants.

Q: How does Arabidopsis sp. prevent the aggregation of polyQ-expanded proteins?

A: Arabidopsis sp. suppresses Q69 aggregation through its chloroplast proteostasis. Disruption of chloroplast proteostasis leads to cytosolic aggregation of polyQ-expanded proteins.

Q: What is the significance of the interaction between Q69 and the chloroplast SPP?

A: The interaction between Q69 and the chloroplast SPP has therapeutic implications. Synthetic Arabidopsis SPP has been found to prevent polyQ-expanded huntingtin aggregation in human cells, suggesting its potential as a therapeutic target for polyQ disorders.

Q: How do polyQ proteins in Arabidopsis sp. differ from those in humans?

A: Arabidopsis sp. proteins containing polyQ regions have relatively shorter polyQ repeats compared to human proteins. However, these proteins still play important roles as sensors that enable the plant to adapt to its environment.

In conclusion, the study of Arabidopsis sp.’s ability to suppress the aggregation of polyQ-expanded proteins provides valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying protein aggregation. The interaction between Q69 and the chloroplast SPP introduces the potential for the development of plant-based therapeutic proteins for the treatment of polyQ disorders. Further research into the proteostasis mechanisms of plants may uncover novel strategies for tackling protein aggregation-related diseases.

