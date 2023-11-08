Devastating Storm in Libya: Thousands Feared Dead as Derna Suffers Catastrophic Dam Burst

A recent storm in Libya has led to catastrophic flooding, with reports suggesting that the number of dead could reach thousands. The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has expressed concerns about the scale of the tragedy, highlighting the immense death toll. Tamer Ramadan, the head of the IFRC delegation in Libya, has stated that the situation is grim and the death toll might reach thousands.

Derna, a city in eastern Libya, has been particularly hard-hit by the storm. Officials from the eastern administration of the country have estimated that at least 2,000 people lost their lives due to the floods. However, the basis for this estimate remains unknown. Disturbingly, in Derna alone, more than 1,000 bodies have been recovered thus far, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

Eyewitnesses and officials on the ground have described the devastation in harrowing terms. Hichem Chkiouat, the minister of civil aviation and a member of the emergency committee, spoke of the widespread destruction in Derna. He reported that 25% of the city has disappeared and many buildings have collapsed. Bodies can be found in various locations, including the sea, valleys, and under collapsed structures.

Images and videos circulating on social media offer a glimpse into the extent of the damage. Roads are littered with overturned vehicles, trees knocked down, and flooded houses. Rescue and aid convoys are heading towards Derna to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster.

This tragic event serves as a devastating reminder of the power and destructive capabilities of natural disasters. The priority now is to provide relief and support to the affected communities in Libya. Humanitarian organizations and authorities are working tirelessly to address the immediate needs and offer solace to those who have lost their loved ones in this unprecedented storm.