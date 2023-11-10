Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty Embrace the Joyous Spirit of Diwali in a Memorable Event

London: Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Prime Minister, and his wife, Akshata Murty, recently hosted a grand celebration ahead of Diwali, welcoming guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street. The event was a vibrant display of the triumph of light over darkness.

In a heartwarming moment, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty were seen lighting diyas, surrounded by a joyous crowd. The visuals shared by Downing Street showcased the couple embracing the festive spirit alongside a large number of attendees.

Diwali, a Hindu festival of lights, holds deep significance as it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This year, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated on November 12. The UK Prime Minister’s office extended warm greetings to everyone across the UK and around the world, embracing the multicultural essence of the festival.

This celebration also highlighted the strong bond between India and the UK. During a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the progress on the Free Trade Agreement, emphasizing their commitment to securing an ambitious deal that would benefit both nations. The leaders acknowledged the importance of facilitating comprehensive trade ties between India and the UK.

Furthermore, Rishi Sunak expressed his admiration for Team India’s remarkable performance in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. He conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and his hopes for a successful Test series between England and India in January next year, demonstrating the shared enthusiasm for sports and friendly competition between the two nations.

The event at Downing Street served as a testament to the value of cultural diversity and the strong bilateral ties between India and the UK. As Diwali approaches, it reminds us all to embrace the spirit of unity and celebrate the triumph of light and goodness in our lives.

FAQs

1. What is Diwali?

Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy by Hindus worldwide.

2. When is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls between October and November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

3. What is the significance of lighting diyas during Diwali?

The lighting of diyas (oil lamps) during Diwali represents the victory of light over darkness and the dispelling of ignorance. It is considered a way to invite positive energy and blessings into homes and lives.

4. What is the Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK?

The Free Trade Agreement is a comprehensive trade deal being negotiated between India and the UK to enhance economic cooperation and foster bilateral trade relations. Talks for the agreement began in 2022, with both sides aiming for an ambitious and mutually beneficial deal.

