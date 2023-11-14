In Remembrance: Tributes Across Russia for Fallen Mercenary Leader

Memorial sites have sprouted across various cities in Russia to honor the memory of Yevgeny Prigozhin, former leader of the Wagner Group. Prigozhin tragically lost his life in a plane crash in the Tver region on August 23. The incident claimed the lives of ten individuals, according to Russian authorities.

Prigozhin, known for his role as the head of the controversial mercenary group accused of engaging in brutal activities in Ukraine and other conflict zones, had garnered a noteworthy reputation among the Russian populace. Seen as a fearless and decisive figure, he became a symbol of defiance against the country’s military establishment. His group, comprised of recruited ex-convicts, played a significant role during the invasion of eastern Ukraine.

As Prigozhin’s popularity among Russians grew, so did his adversarial relationship with Russia’s top military figures. In a bold move, he openly rebelled against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov. However, his mutiny attempt was short-lived, as he tragically lost his life just two months later.

Let us take a closer look at the makeshift memorials that have sprung up across the country to honor the memory of this fallen mercenary leader.

A makeshift memorial dedicated to Yevgeny Prigozhin.

