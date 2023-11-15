New Pathways to Security: Biden Calls for Stronger Alliances in the Face of Global Threats

In a groundbreaking speech delivered from the Oval Office, President Joe Biden urged Congress to prioritize military aid for both Israel and Ukraine in light of the escalating conflicts in the region. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Biden emphasized that the decisions made today will shape the future for generations to come.

During his visit to Israel, the President engaged in crucial discussions with Israeli leaders and met with the families of those held hostage by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. Biden expressed his unwavering commitment to the security of Americans held captive and acknowledged the indomitable spirit of the Israeli people, who have endured countless acts of terror.

Highlighting the complexity of the situation, Biden also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. He emphasized that the actions of Hamas should not undermine this fundamental right. Furthermore, the President expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of Palestinian lives, particularly those affected by the tragic explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

The President underscored the origins of the conflict, tracing it back to Hamas’s deadly assault on October 7, which claimed the lives of numerous innocent civilians and left many more held captive. Biden condemned the despicable acts perpetrated by the terrorists, describing the attack as “one of the worst massacres of the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

In discussing the ongoing conflict, Biden drew parallels between the situation in Gaza and the crisis in Ukraine. He noted that while Hamas and Putin represent distinct threats, they both share the aim of obliterating neighboring democracies. To counter these threats, the President stressed the importance of holding Iran accountable for its support of both Russia and Hamas.

As part of his plan to foster a more secure future for the Middle East, Biden announced a forthcoming request to Congress for urgent funding to support the national security needs of critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine. He argued that investing in their security and stability would yield long-term dividends for American security and help protect American troops from direct involvement in conflicts abroad.

Addressing concerns about potential U.S. military involvement, the President emphasized that American forces were not seeking to engage in battles against Russia or on Russian soil. However, he did not categorically rule out the possibility of U.S. intervention in Israel’s fight against Hamas.

Biden’s speech also shed light on the United States’ commitment to supporting Israel’s qualitative military edge. He stressed the importance of bolstering Israel’s defenses and ensuring the continued effectiveness of the Iron Dome air defense system. By doing so, the U.S. aims to deter hostile actors in the region and prevent the escalation of conflicts beyond the borders of Israel.

In conclusion, President Biden emphasized the critical need to uphold American alliances and values in tackling global threats. He highlighted the importance of protecting civilians during armed conflicts and expressed support for the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of a comprehensive peace agreement with Israel. Through strengthened partnerships and unwavering commitment, Biden envisions a safer, more peaceful, and prosperous world for future generations.

