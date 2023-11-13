New Perspective: Examining the Dynamics of India-Canada Relations

The relationship between India and Canada has come into focus recently due to the escalating tensions surrounding the killing of Sikh community leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised credible allegations of India’s involvement in the incident, the Indian government has vehemently denied these claims. Amidst these tensions, it is crucial to delve deeper into the trade and education ties that bind these two nations together.

Population Dynamics

Canada, with a population of approximately 37 million people, boasts a significant Indian diaspora, accounting for nearly 1.4 million individuals of Indian ethnic or cultural origin. This community makes up about 3.7 percent of Canada’s total population, according to the 2021 census. Notably, over 770,000 people in Canada identify as Sikhs, constituting about 2 percent of the country’s population. In contrast, India, the most populous nation globally, is home to a staggering 1.43 billion people as of April 2022. Sikhs represent a mere 1.7 percent of India’s population, with the majority residing in the northern state of Punjab.

Trade Interactions

Canada and India have witnessed a substantial increase in bilateral trade in goods, reaching nearly $12 billion Canadian dollars ($9 billion US dollars) in 2022—a remarkable 57 percent surge from the previous year. Canada primarily imports fertilizers and energy products, including coal, coke, and briquettes, from India. Conversely, India exports a diverse range of goods to Canada, such as consumer products, garments, engineering items like auto parts and aircraft equipment, and electronic goods. Notably, Canada’s primary exports to India in 2022 included fossil fuels and related products, fertilizers, and wood pulp and plant fibers.

Furthermore, Canada has emerged as the 17th largest foreign investor in India, injecting over $3.6 billion since 2000. Additionally, Canadian portfolio investors have shown a significant interest in Indian markets, investing billions of dollars in Indian stocks and debt.

Estimates from industry experts suggest that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Canada and India could generate substantial trade growth, potentially amounting to an impressive $6.5 billion. This trade expansion has the potential to contribute significantly to Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with estimates projecting a gain of $3.8 billion to $5.9 billion by 2035.

Education Collaboration

Over the years, India has become the largest source country for international students in Canada since 2018. This trend continued in 2022 when the number of Indian students studying in Canada experienced a 47 percent increase, amounting to nearly 320,000 students. It is noteworthy that these Indian students constitute approximately 40 percent of the total overseas students in Canada. The Canadian Bureau for International Education plays a vital role in facilitating education for both domestic and international students by providing subsidized education opportunities for Canadians.

A significant factor contributing to the influx of Indian students in Canada is the pursuit of higher education and better career prospects. The Sikh population in Canada has witnessed significant growth over the past two decades due to migration from India in search of educational and professional opportunities.

(Source: Al Jazeera)