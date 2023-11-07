Long Road to Recovery: Life in Post-Occupation Ukraine

The aftermath of the occupation in northeastern Ukraine has left a lasting impact on the lives of its people. Although Kharkiv province was liberated from Russian occupation in September, the majority of those who fled the area have yet to return. Those who have returned, or never left, now find themselves living in shattered towns or eerily empty villages, constantly living in fear of missile attacks and the looming threat of all-out war.

The small town of Vovchansk, located near the border where a Ukrainian-sponsored Russian militia made an incursion into Russia’s Belgorod region, has seen several hundred evacuees pass through Kharkiv before being relocated elsewhere. While Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has experienced a partial recovery since the invasion, with hundreds of thousands of inhabitants returning, a significant portion of the population has chosen not to return. Nataliya Zubar, a political activist, estimates that one-third of the original inhabitants remain displaced, with 200,000 people coming from other areas.

The reluctance to return can be attributed to various factors. Many small towns lack job opportunities and resources compared to Kharkiv, making it difficult for people to rebuild their lives. Additionally, the state of education plays a crucial role. In Kharkiv, where online education has been the norm since the invasion, there is an ongoing debate about the safety of resuming in-person teaching in September. In contrast, in Izium, schools have been destroyed or severely damaged, leaving no room for discussion. Moreover, unreliable internet services in frontline towns hinder the effectiveness of online schooling for the remaining children.

The impact of the occupation is evident in the towns and villages that were affected the most. Municipal and apartment buildings lie in ruins, and employment is scarce. Many residents rely on meager pensions or social-security payments to sustain themselves. The fear that initially accompanied the invasion has not dissipated, with missile attacks and artillery fire still posing a constant threat to daily life.

The stories of individuals like Olena and Ala, elderly women struggling to make ends meet by selling homegrown produce, showcase the difficult circumstances faced by the population. Despite the restoration of power in homes, the lack of industrial activity further hampers the prospects of economic recovery. With a significant decline in population, particularly in Lyman, it is clear that rebuilding these communities will be a long and arduous process.

As the conflict persists, both soldiers and civilians are coming to terms with the reality that the war will not end soon. Recent battles have resulted in heavy casualties, and frustration is mounting as rapid advancements are not achieved. The hope and expectations that were initially held have given way to the acceptance of a new, challenging existence.

The road to recovery for post-occupation Ukraine remains steep, with the scars of the past still visible. Rebuilding homes and livelihoods, healing the wounds of war, and establishing a sense of security are priorities that demand unwavering commitment and support. Only then can the affected regions truly embark on a path towards a more stable and prosperous future.