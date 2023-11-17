In Nigeria, Public Mourning Erupts Following the Tragic Death of Afrobeats Star Mohbad

In a somber display of grief and solidarity, the streets of Lagos, Nigeria were flooded with hundreds of young Nigerians, dressed in white, as they gathered for a candlelight procession to honor the untimely passing of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, a rising star in the Afrobeats genre. The news of the 27-year-old musician’s mysterious death after receiving treatment for an ear infection sent shockwaves through the nation, sparking a heated debate about the state of the music industry.

Videos circulating on social media showed the artist’s family burying him just hours after his death, with his neck visibly contorted to fit in the coffin. This, coupled with allegations of attacks sponsored by fellow musician Naira Marley, who was once affiliated with Mohbad’s former record label Marlian Records, triggered outrage across the country.

Protests ensued, and on Thursday, a procession of passionate youths marched through the streets, chanting Mohbad’s name and demanding a thorough investigation into his death. The gathering culminated in a tribute concert attended by numerous musicians, where his portrait was raised high and attendees donned shirts adorned with his face.

“I may not have known him personally, but I feel an overwhelming sense of sadness and heartbreak,” expressed 25-year-old Temitope Keji, one of the concert-goers. “If the truth about his case had been revealed sooner, perhaps Nigerians would have rallied behind him and prevented this tragedy.”

While the police response has been sluggish, the body was exhumed for an autopsy on Thursday, and Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwoolu has called for a comprehensive investigation, enlisting the assistance of Nigeria’s secret police. The hope is that this investigation will bring some closure to Mohbad’s grieving fans and shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mohbad’s music, characterized by his distinct baritone and poignant lyrics, has gained immense popularity since his passing. His songs have flooded the airwaves and currently dominate the Apple Music Top 100 in Nigeria and Billboard’s trending songs global chart.

Yet, amidst the overwhelming success, many of his fans are still coming to terms with the loss. Keji, a fan captivated by Mohbad’s addictive song “KPK” in 2020, sat on the floor and wept upon receiving a video of his lifeless body. She bemoaned the fact that he couldn’t witness the outpouring of love and the success of his music. “He sang about peace and light,” she lamented, hoping that his spirit finds peace wherever it may be.

The conversations sparked by Mohbad’s mistreatment have highlighted the prevalence of exploitative contracts and bullying within the Nigerian music industry. Foza Fawehinmi, a creative economy lawyer at entertainment consultancy Zaeda Oracle, revealed that illicit activities have long fueled the industry, with financiers resorting to criminal tactics to recoup their investments. She emphasized the urgent need to establish structures for institutional funding to replace these unscrupulous practices.

Lanre Lawal, an industry veteran and founder of The Bail Music Company, echoed Fawehinmi’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for change. “People have spoken up about these issues in the past, but nobody listens,” he lamented. “This tragedy has opened people’s eyes to what is happening in the industry and our society. It is crucial that we take action to sanitize the space.”

