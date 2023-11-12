Incredible Transformation in Delhi as G20 Summit Approaches

As the highly-anticipated G20 leaders’ summit approaches in Delhi, the city has undergone a remarkable transformation. The residents of Delhi are astounded by the pristine condition of their city, which has never looked better. In preparation for the arrival of some of the world’s most influential leaders, including Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden, a comprehensive beautification effort has been underway.

One of the most noticeable changes is the eradication of poverty-stricken families and makeshift shelters that used to line the roads and underpasses. Additionally, the drowsy street dogs that typically filled every pavement have disappeared. Slums and unofficial housing have been bulldozed, and approximately 300,000 street vendors have been evicted from central areas.

In the place of these informal settlements now stand magnificent 6ft lion statues and fountains adorned with flowers. To ensure the comfort and safety of the high-profile guests, individuals have been stationed around prominent venues and hotels, mimicking the sounds of langur monkeys to ward off animals. Thousands of police officers have been deployed to protect the approximately 700,000 newly potted plants that have been strategically placed throughout the capital. However, it is worth noting that some of these plants have mysteriously started disappearing.

India’s efforts to host the G20 have been unparalleled in their grandeur. Since the beginning of the year, India has embarked on a publicity campaign that rivals even general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face can be seen on billboards and advertisements across the country, boldly declaring India as the “mother of democracy” and beckoning for an ambitious and decisive G20 summit. This year’s G20 meetings have been marked by great fanfare, with over 200 meetings held in different Indian cities, making it the largest number of meetings in any previous G20 summit.

The overarching message of the campaign is India’s emergence as a global player under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. With the presence of numerous important international guests, this G20 summit is India’s moment to showcase its new global stature to the world. However, the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin raises concerns about whether this year’s summit may prioritize style over substantive discussions on pressing global issues. It is uncertain whether the countries will reach a consensus on a joint communique, which has been the customary outcome of previous G20 meetings.

Despite the potential challenges, India has remained dedicated to its ambitious vision for the G20. The grandeur of the advertising campaign not only aims to impress the foreign dignitaries but also resonates strongly with the Indian public. For too long, India has been viewed solely as a country with a billion hungry people. Prime Minister Modi seeks to change this perception, highlighting India as a nation of one billion aspirational minds and two billion skilled hands.

Speculation surrounds India’s decision to defer its G20 presidency to 2023, leading many to believe it was influenced by the upcoming general election in 2024. Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hope to position themselves as global statesmen, leading a respected and influential country on the world stage. The G20 summit will undoubtedly serve as a platform for the BJP to showcase this narrative and invigorate their election campaign.

As India’s influence continues to grow, with its population, economy, and geopolitical significance, Western governments have shown an eagerness to engage with Prime Minister Modi. France honored him as a guest of honor during Bastille Day, the US granted him a full state visit, and Australia’s Prime Minister publicly referred to him as “the boss.” These gestures reflect the international respect and recognition that India is finally receiving under Modi’s leadership.

India’s preparations for the G20 summit are indeed remarkable, presenting a transformed Delhi to the world. The city’s remarkable makeover and the grandeur of the campaign surrounding the event speak volumes about India’s ambition and determination to assert itself as a major global player. As the G20 unfolds, all eyes will be on Delhi, eagerly anticipating the outcome of this momentous gathering.

