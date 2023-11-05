A Journey of Healing and Resilience: The Story of Kibbutz Be’eri

In the aftermath of the devastating attack by Hamas terrorists, the residents of Kibbutz Be’eri find solace and hope in the midst of their grief. Relocated to an upscale resort near the Dead Sea, they are surrounded by the healing powers of the salty waters. However, the heartache they feel remains unyielding.

Routine has become a grim reality for the survivors. Funeral shuttles, once tour buses, transport them daily to bury their loved ones in temporary graves. The closed military zone that now encircles the kibbutz denies them access to the Be’eri cemetery, further exacerbating their pain. Nightly meetings provide a space for the community to come together, where kibbutz leaders sadly recite the names of the missing, now gone forever.

Refugees in their own country, the displaced residents of Be’eri are confronted with the harsh reality of loss. Nir Shani, a physical therapist, shares the heartbreaking story of his 16-year-old son, Amit, who is still held hostage in Gaza. Shani’s home was burned down, leaving him with nothing but clothes donated from bins.

The attack on Be’eri is part of a larger wave of violence that has led to the evacuation of over 50,000 people from southern Israel. As the Israeli military retaliates against Hamas, the casualties on both sides continue to rise. The future of the once-thriving communities in the south remains uncertain, with doubts lingering about the potential for new terror groups to fill the void.

While some evacuees from other cities have chosen to stay in their homes, the Be’eri refugees had no such choice. Yet, they consider themselves fortunate to have found temporary shelter as a community. Hotel rooms across the country are scarce, with only 3,000 still available, raising concerns about future accommodations for those displaced.

Within the walls of the David Dead Sea Resort & Spa, resilience emerges amidst the sorrow. Children find momentary joy as they play, while teachers attempt to provide education within makeshift classrooms. Volunteer therapists offer mental support, providing what they call “mental first aid.” Their goal is to help survivors talk through their trauma, highlighting their inner strength and offering them hope.

Healing takes time, and the road to recovery is arduous. Loss of appetite, difficulty sleeping, and nightmares are just a few of the challenges faced by the survivors. Mental health professionals are working tirelessly to prevent the trauma from developing into post-traumatic stress disorder.

For the residents of Kibbutz Be’eri, the journey towards healing and recovery is just beginning. Their resilience in the face of tragedy is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. As they navigate the uncertain path ahead, they hold onto the hope of rebuilding their community and finding a sense of normalcy once again.