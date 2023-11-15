New Perspectives on Muslim and Arab American Voters in Michigan

In the swing state of Michigan, Muslim and Arab American voters are reevaluating their support for President Biden, feeling betrayed by his stance on Israel. The recent conflict between Israel and Gaza has prompted many voters to question their allegiance to the Democratic Party.

Wayne County commissioner Sam Baydoun, a Lebanese American, has been closely following the war in Israel and Gaza, feeling furious as Israeli airstrikes result in civilian casualties, including children. Baydoun watched President Biden visit Israel and pledge unwavering American support, which left him questioning how he could ask others to vote for Biden amidst such atrocities. The sentiment within the Muslim and Arab American community is overwhelmingly unsupportive of Biden, as they feel betrayed.

Michigan is home to approximately 200,000 registered Muslim American voters, making them a significant voting bloc in this battleground state with 8.2 million registered voters. The anger towards the Biden administration’s response to the conflict in the Middle East is shared among Arab Americans in Michigan, particularly in Wayne County, which has a large Muslim population.

While President Biden has made gestures of support towards Muslims and Arab Americans, denouncing Islamophobia and expressing empathy for the loss of Palestinian lives, his visit to Israel and his support for the country, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked outrage within the Arab American community. Many perceived Biden’s visit as an abandonment of their interests and a continuation of Trump’s policies.

Like Baydoun, other Muslim and Arab Americans in Michigan are disillusioned by the Biden administration’s stance on Palestinian issues and Israel, finding little difference between Biden and Trump. This disillusionment has left the community feeling unheard, unseen, and unsafe. The rhetoric surrounding Islamophobia remains, contributing to the sense of betrayal felt by many Michigan voters.

Despite their disappointment, Muslim voters in Michigan were instrumental in securing Biden’s victory in 2020, motivated by their desire to defeat Trump. However, with the current disillusionment and sense of betrayal, some predict that many voters in the state will choose to leave the presidential candidate ballot blank in the next election.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn, a city with a significant Muslim population, has heard the distress from his constituents and acknowledges the feeling of being backstabbed by the Democratic Party. The principles and values that the community fights to uphold are not being adequately represented by the party they have pledged their support to.

Overall, the conflict in the Middle East and the Biden administration’s response have deeply affected the opinions and support of Muslim and Arab American voters in Michigan. The new narratives emerging highlight the sense of betrayal and disillusionment felt by this community, leading to a reconsideration of their political allegiances.

FAQs:

1. How many registered Muslim American voters are there in Michigan?

There are approximately 200,000 registered Muslim American voters in Michigan.

2. Why do Muslim and Arab American voters feel betrayed by President Biden?

These voters feel betrayed by President Biden due to his support for Israel and perceived lack of action following the conflict with Gaza.

3. How did Muslim voters in Michigan contribute to Biden’s victory in 2020?

Muslim voters turned out in significant numbers in Michigan, with approximately 145,000 voting in the presidential election, helping secure Biden’s win in the state.

4. Will Muslim and Arab American voters in Michigan continue to support the Democratic Party?

There is a growing sentiment of disillusionment and a reconsideration of political allegiances within the Muslim and Arab American community in Michigan. Some predict that many voters will choose to leave the presidential candidate ballot blank in future elections.