In Mexico, School Textbook Debate Reveals Divisions Amongst Educators

Mexico is currently engulfed in a heated debate over school textbooks. The controversy surrounding these educational materials has escalated rapidly, with opposing groups hurling accusations of “communism” and “fascism” at each other. These government-written textbooks, totaling about three dozen, are set to be mandatory reading for students in first through ninth grades across the country, beginning on August 28th.

Anchorman Javier Alatorre has claimed that these new textbooks, authored by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration, are attempting to indoctrinate children with “the virus of communism.” On the other side, government supporters have likened the opposition to Hitler after an opposition party leader suggested destroying some of the texts. The intensity of the exchange has compelled López Obrador to instruct officials to conduct news conferences addressing concerns about the new curriculum.

This debate serves as a stark reminder of the deep divisions within Mexican society. Die-hard supporters of López Obrador face off against those who vehemently oppose him, with the issue of school textbooks serving as a battleground. However, amid the ideological clashes, the bigger picture is often obscured: the introduction of an entirely new teaching method.

These textbooks mark a departure from traditional instructional materials in Mexico. Unlike previous administrations, which made periodic updates to the curriculum while the subject matter remained largely the same, the new texts embrace a more integrated approach. Instead of standalone lessons and textbooks for subjects like math, reading, and social studies, the new materials offer multi-subject stories and projects, fostering an experiential learning process.

While the ideological disputes dominate the headlines, it is important not to overlook the presence of errors in these textbooks. For instance, one geography lesson mislabels two of Mexico’s 32 states on a map, while another demonstrates incorrect mathematical equations. There are even instances where scientific facts, such as the distance between Mars and the Sun, are inaccurately represented. These errors call into question the quality of the content and raise concerns among educators.

Critics argue that some of the textbooks convey an anti-capitalist bias. The discourse in these materials frames multinational corporations, consumerism, and imported food as inherently negative elements of society. For parents like Husim Pérez Valladares, whose child is entering kindergarten, this raises concerns about the presence of subliminal pro-communist messaging in the curriculum.

Another point of contention centers around the rewriting of history to align with the political stance of López Obrador’s administration. While historians widely agree that Mexico’s “Dirty War” took place between 1965 and 1995, the new textbooks claim it spanned from the 1950s to 2016, just two years prior to López Obrador assuming office. This discrepancy suggests an attempt to align the narrative with the current government’s agenda.

Beyond the controversies, it is essential to acknowledge that the rush to finalize these textbooks before López Obrador’s term ends in September 2024 has resulted in significant shortcomings. Critics argue that the texts were poorly proofread and lacked necessary content for effective education delivery. Regardless of the government’s ideology or its claims to be left-wing, mathematics and other essential subjects still require proper attention and focus.

The textbook debate highlights the deeply divided nature of Mexican society. It reveals a clash between fervent supporters and fierce critics of López Obrador’s administration. Yet, amidst the ideological dispute, it is crucial to prioritize the quality and accuracy of educational resources. The rush to complete these textbooks has resulted in errors and deficiencies that may hinder the learning experience for countless students across the country.

