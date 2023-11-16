Inclusive Progress: Mexico’s Journey Towards Gender Equality

Mexico City, Sept 9 – Over the past two decades, Mexico has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its political landscape. Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez, two prominent figures in Mexican politics, have emerged as leading contenders in the upcoming presidential election. This shift represents an accelerated process of female inclusion in a country that was once predominantly governed by men.

The rise of Sheinbaum, who recently secured the ruling party’s nomination, and Galvez, the main opposition candidate, signifies a turning point in Mexican politics. The achievement of these two women, along with the increasing representation of women in the Senate, is a clear indication of Mexico’s progress towards gender equality.

Mexico’s patriarchal history makes these milestones all the more extraordinary. According to Josefina Vazquez Mota, the first female presidential candidate for one of Mexico’s major parties, this development is “extraordinary in a patriarchal country.” The fact that these women are now at the forefront of Mexican politics is undoubtedly a significant moment in the nation’s history.

The Mexican Supreme Court’s recent ruling to decriminalize abortion further solidifies the notion of change and inclusivity in the country. With women making up over half of the population, many are hopeful that the future government, which will assume power in October 2024, will empower women like never before.

The upcoming election presents the possibility of having the first female president in Mexico’s history. Whether it is Sheinbaum, the favored candidate and ally of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, or Galvez, a businesswoman-turned-senator, it is evident that Mexican society is ready for this momentous change.

It is important to acknowledge that Mexico still faces challenges in achieving gender equality. Women continue to be underrepresented in boardrooms, face unequal pay, and are more likely to work in the informal economy. Additionally, forced marriages and gender-based violence remain serious issues. However, the progress made thus far indicates a shift in societal norms and a push towards greater inclusivity.

Mexico’s journey towards gender equality can be seen as a reflection of its diverse cultural history. The country’s transformation from a bastion of traditional values to a society that embraces change can be attributed to various factors. From the fusion of Mesoamerican and European cultures to the influence of iconic figures like the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico has continuously challenged societal norms.

Historically, Mexican women were often relegated to the periphery of public affairs. However, the pressure to enfranchise women voters began in the early 20th century and gained momentum over time. Mexico did not grant full voting rights to women until 1953, more than three decades after the neighboring United States. Since then, spurred by the end of one-party rule and global advancements in women’s rights, Mexico has taken significant measures to increase female political representation.

Mexico now ranks among the top nations globally in terms of female political inclusion, surpassing countries like Brazil, Britain, and the United States. The Inter-Parliamentary Union reports that Mexico has the fourth-highest level of female representation in its national parliament.

Despite these advancements, there is still work to be done. Gabriela Cuevas, the first Mexican to head the Inter-Parliamentary Union, emphasizes that progress in politics must be accompanied by progress in all areas of society. The appointment of female state governors, the first female Supreme Court chief justice, and the increased representation of women in the federal congress are significant steps, but more remains to be achieved.

Mexico’s journey towards gender equality serves as an inspiration and a call to action. It demonstrates the power of collective progress and the ability to challenge long-standing traditions. As Mexico continues to shape its future, the inclusion and empowerment of women will undoubtedly play a crucial role.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who are the leading female candidates in the upcoming Mexican presidential election?

The leading female candidates in the upcoming Mexican presidential election are Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez.

2. What is the significance of having female presidential candidates in Mexico?

The presence of female presidential candidates in Mexico represents a significant shift towards gender equality and inclusivity in the country’s political landscape.

3. What challenges does Mexico still face in achieving gender equality?

Mexico still faces challenges such as underrepresentation of women in boardrooms, gender pay gaps, and instances of forced marriages and violence against women.

4. How does Mexico’s cultural history contribute to its journey towards gender equality?

Mexico’s cultural history, including the fusion of Mesoamerican and European cultures and the influence of iconic figures like the Virgin of Guadalupe, has played a role in challenging traditional norms and promoting inclusivity.

5. What progress has Mexico made in terms of female political representation?

Mexico ranks among the top nations globally in terms of female political representation, with the fourth-highest level of female inclusion in its national parliament according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Sources:

– [Inter-Parliamentary Union](https://www.ipu.org/)