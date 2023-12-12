A Show of Solidarity: Chicago’s “Little Palestine” Protests the Gaza Conflict

In a powerful display of unity and support, Palestinian Americans in Chicago’s Bridgeview neighborhood, known as “Little Palestine,” closed their businesses and took to the streets to protest the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. This day-long strike aimed to amplify the voices calling for a cease-fire and draw attention to the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

The demonstration garnered significant attention as hundreds of Palestinian Americans gathered, adorned with Palestinian flags and kaffiyehs, to express their solidarity. Strips malls that are usually bustling with activity were eerily quiet, with printed and handwritten signs announcing closures for the strike. From The Nut House USA to Nile Restaurant to Holy Buckets Halal Chicken, businesses proudly displayed their support for the cause.

Beyond Bridgeview, the strike resonated throughout the Chicago area. More than 200 businesses participated, shuttering their doors to stand in unison with Gaza. At Arab American Family Services in Worth, a recorded message informed callers about the office’s closure and urged them to contact their legislators to demand a cease-fire. This collective action aimed to send a resounding message to politicians that the status quo is unacceptable.

The conflict in Gaza, now enduring its third month, has taken a devastating toll on both Palestinians and Israelis. Approximately 17,500 Palestinians have lost their lives, and over 85% of Gaza’s population has been driven from their homes. Israel, too, has suffered, with more than 1,300 casualties, many of which were a result of the initial attack by Hamas. Amidst this tragic loss of life, the strike sought to emphasize the urgent need for peace.

By closing schools for the day, educators hoped to teach their students a valuable lesson in civic participation. The faculty at Aqsa School, one of the seven schools that participated in the strike, recognized the importance of engaging young minds in shaping the world around them. They wanted to empower students, helping them navigate the overwhelming emotions tied to the conflict and ensuring they understand their potential as active citizens.

Participants like Murad Ayyash, who took the day off from work, expressed a deep sense of frustration with the lack of political action concerning the Gaza conflict. Ayyash, who has attended protests from Washington to Chicago, believes that shutting down businesses and taking to the streets is the least they can do when their politicians seem unresponsive. It is a cry for international attention and action.

Amidst the pain and despair, the strike in “Little Palestine” showcases the resilience and determination of Palestinian Americans. It reminds the world that the spirit of solidarity can transcend borders and brings much-needed attention to the urgent need for peace in Gaza. The protest served as a wake-up call to the global community and emphasized the importance of taking a stand against injustice.