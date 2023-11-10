New Perspective: Honoring a Legacy of Compassion and Love

Tragedy struck the small Palestinian town of Huwara in the West Bank over the weekend when a father and son were killed in a senseless act of terror. The victims, Shay Silas Nigreker and his son Aviad Nir, were laid to rest side by side in Ashdod, Israel. Their lives were cut short, but their legacy of kindness and selflessness lives on.

Shay Silas Nigreker, originally from India, often visited Huwara despite the risks. His wife, Rina, shared at the funeral that her husband was unafraid because he considered the people of Huwara to be his friends. Just days away from celebrating their 20th anniversary, Rina expressed disbelief at the loss of her loving husband: “He loved to help people.”

Aviad Nir’s aunt, Dorit Yifrah, described him as a wonderful father and loving husband. She expressed disbelief that Aviad had been taken away so abruptly, claiming that he was attacked from behind by a cowardly killer.

The outpouring of grief and support was evident at the funeral, where hundreds of mourners, including Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasry, gathered to pay their respects. Mayor Lasry emphasized the unbreakable bond between father and son, noting that even in death, they remained inseparable. He praised Shay Silas Nigreker’s warm-heartedness, sense of humor, and immense compassion, which Aviad had inherited.

While the search for the perpetrator continues, it is important to remember the lives lost in this horrific act of violence. Shay and Aviad had traveled to Huwara for personal errands, such as getting a haircut and fixing their vehicle’s air conditioning. For many Israelis, goods and services in the West Bank can be more affordable, attracting customers like Shay and Aviad. It was during their visit to a carwash that the attack occurred.

The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has condemned the attack and pledged to bring the murderer to justice. President Isaac Herzog also expressed his sorrow and urged the nation to stand strong against terrorism.

Huwara has been a volatile area in the West Bank, with tensions often running high. The main thoroughfare through the town, frequently used by Israelis traveling to and from settlements, has been a point of contention. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) typically maintains a limited presence on Saturdays, as the observant Jewish settlers in the area refrain from driving on Shabbat. However, additional security measures are implemented during Saturday nights when movement is more prevalent.

Sadly, Huwara has seen multiple shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in recent months. The tragic killing of two brothers in February further heightened the tensions in the region. This cycle of violence and retaliation must be addressed to prevent further loss of life.

As we mourn the loss of Shay Silas Nigreker and Aviad Nir, let us remember their compassion, love, and willingness to help others. Their tragic deaths serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of terrorism. We must stand united against such acts and work towards a future where peace and understanding prevail.

