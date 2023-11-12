Russian Soldiers Face Challenges and Losses in Ukraine

In the midst of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Russian soldiers are experiencing heavy casualties and difficult conditions on the battlefield. The intercepted phone calls of these soldiers provide insight into their struggles, as they compare their situation to the Soviet forces in World War II. The lack of ammunition, proper training, and equipment has led to poor morale and significant losses for the Russian units.

While both Russia and Ukraine keep their losses a secret, Ukraine has faced challenges in recapturing territory due to well-prepared defensive lines and extensive Russian minefields. Despite some modest territorial gains for Russia, the intercepted phone calls reveal the frustrations and difficulties faced by Russian soldiers.

The intercepted phone calls, although not representative of all Russian soldiers, shed light on the challenges and tensions between soldiers and commanders. It appears that some Russian soldiers were thrust into defensive operations without proper preparation, resulting in higher casualties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the need for the military to learn from their experiences in Ukraine and has promised to provide the necessary support. Russia has even doubled its defense spending target for this year to address these issues.

The leaked phone calls provide names, telephone numbers, and units of the soldiers speaking. However, contact attempts were unsuccessful or met with phones being turned off. Reuters has chosen to only use excerpts from verified soldiers to protect their identities, as their comments on the intercepted calls were not obtained.

The soldiers in the excerpts express frustration and devastation at the heavy casualties and inability to retrieve wounded comrades. The dire situation is illustrated by Maxim, who refers to his fallen comrades as “Cargo 200,” a term used to describe the zinc coffins in which dead soldiers are transported home. He laments that even the wounded were left on the battlefield and died.

The challenges faced by Russian soldiers in Ukraine highlight the difficulties of the conflict and the toll it is taking on both sides. The intercepted phone calls provide a unique glimpse into a soldier’s perspective, shedding light on their struggles and losses.

