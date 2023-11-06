British Prime Minister Expresses Support for Israel’s Self-Defense, Emphasizes International Law

Amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Jerusalem, expressing his support for Israel’s right to defend itself as long as it adheres to international law. In a public statement, Sunak emphasized that the United Kingdom stands firmly behind Israel during its darkest hour.

While affirming his support for Israel’s self-defense, Sunak also highlighted the importance of upholding international norms and protecting civilian lives. He acknowledged that Palestinians, too, have suffered as victims of Hamas, the organization ruling the Gaza Strip. Sunak welcomed Israel’s decision to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, recognizing the need to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

During his visit, Sunak met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and families of British citizens kidnapped by Hamas. The discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and finding solutions to the crisis. Sunak also engaged with President Isaac Herzog, who expressed concerns about the portrayal of Hamas by the BBC, urging the broadcaster to accurately label the organization as a terrorist group.

While the international community has expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself, there is growing concern about the escalating violence and the rising civilian casualties. Sunak’s visit aims to foster dialogue and cooperation between various regional capitals, seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

As the global community grapples with the complexities of the situation, it is crucial to remain committed to international law and to find diplomatic solutions that protect both Israeli and Palestinian lives. Prime Minister Sunak’s visit serves as a symbol of solidarity, emphasizing the UK’s support for Israel while advocating for accountability and the pursuit of peace.