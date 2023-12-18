US Calls for Strategic Shift in Gaza as International Pressure Mounts

TEL AVIV, Israel – In a visit to Israel on Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to urge Israeli leaders to adopt a more targeted approach in Gaza, amidst increasing international pressure to mitigate the devastating impact of the conflict on Palestinian civilians. The US, a strong supporter of Israel, has faced criticism for its unwavering support of the military offensive.

While France, the UK, and Germany, among Israel’s closest allies, have called for a cease-fire, Israeli protesters are demanding that the government restart talks with Hamas for the release of hostages. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has emphasized that Israel will continue its operations until Hamas is removed from power and all remaining hostages are freed.

The United States has vetoed cease-fire resolutions at the United Nations, but has simultaneously urged Israel to take greater precautions to minimize civilian casualties. The recent strikes on residential buildings in northern Gaza resulted in over 100 deaths, according to a Health Ministry official.

This ten-week-long war has resulted in the deaths of more than 18,700 Palestinians, with significant destruction in the northern region. The majority of Gaza’s population, which amounts to 1.9 million Palestinians, have been displaced and sought refuge in UN-run shelters and camps.

US Pressure on Israel:

During his visit, Defense Secretary Austin, along with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, is expected to press Israeli leaders to shift their strategy in the war. The United States is calling for more targeted operations aimed at neutralizing Hamas leadership, destroying tunnels, and rescuing hostages. These calls come in response to President Joe Biden’s warnings that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing is eroding international support.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, however, has stated that major combat operations against Hamas will continue for several more months. Though Israel has provided more precise evacuation instructions under US pressure, Palestinians argue that nowhere in Gaza is safe as Israel continues to carry out strikes throughout the territory.

Israel has reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid, albeit still insufficient compared to pre-war levels. The delivery of aid has been hindered by the ongoing fighting and increased needs in the region. Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of deliberately starving the population of Gaza, a potential war crime, alleging that senior Israeli officials have expressed intent to deprive civilians of essential resources.

Unprecedented Death and Destruction:

The war began with an unexpected attack by Hamas that overwhelmed Israel’s border defenses. Thousands of militants infiltrated southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of hundreds of men, women, and children.

Hamas and other militant groups are still holding an estimated 129 captives, with Hamas declaring that no additional hostages will be released until the war comes to an end. The Health Ministry reports that over 18,700 Palestinians have lost their lives, with the majority being women and minors. Furthermore, thousands remain buried under the rubble. Israel’s military claims that 127 soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive and that they have eliminated thousands of militants, though evidence to support these claims is scarce.

Israel places blame for civilian casualties on Hamas, alleging that they use civilians as human shields. However, the military rarely comments on the specifics of individual strikes. The bombardment of residential buildings in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 110 people. Heavy fighting in the area has made it difficult to retrieve the deceased or transport the wounded to hospitals.

Israel Raids Another Hospital:

Gaza’s hospitals have been heavily impacted by the ongoing conflict, with many forced to close. Israel accuses militants of taking cover in health facilities, while health officials deny these allegations. The World Health Organization expressed dismay at an Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of at least eight patients, including a child. The WHO reports that ambulances were unable to reach the facility, forcing patients to flee on foot in search of safety.

Regional Tensions:

The war has not been confined to Gaza, as it has spilled over into other areas of the region. Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have exchanged fire along the border regularly since the war’s commencement. Additionally, Iran-backed militant groups have targeted US interests in Syria and Iraq. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, have also launched attacks on ships in the Red Sea using missiles and drones.

With international pressure mounting, the visit of US Defense Secretary Austin highlights the need for a strategic shift in the conflict. As the devastating impact on civilians continues to escalate, it is crucial for all parties involved to find a path towards peace and stability in the region.

