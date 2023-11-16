Survivors Seek Refuge and Recovery at Shefayim Hotel in Israel

Located along the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Israel, the Shefayim Hotel has become a space of both solace and mourning for hundreds of survivors from the devastated Kibbutz Kfar Aza. This close-knit community suffered immense losses during the recent series of attacks led by Hamas just two weeks ago.

As one enters the hotel, a sense of disorientation sets in. Life continues with families relaxing on green lawns, children engrossed in basketball games, and dogs strolling through the hotel lobby. However, amidst the visible signs of vitality, there is also an underlying atmosphere of anguish and grief. This is evident from the handwritten list of funerals that hangs in the lobby, a poignant reminder of the lives lost.

Kibbutz Kfar Aza, situated near the Gaza border, was one of the most severely affected Israeli communities during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7. Tragically, more than 1,400 Israelis lost their lives, with 58 of these victims coming from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Additionally, 17 members of the community were kidnapped, further deepening the sense of despair.

The continuing conflict has prompted Israel to retaliate by launching a bombing campaign on Gaza, resulting in a reported death toll of over 5,700 Palestinians. Faced with uncertainty and fear, the survivors of Kibbutz Kfar Aza have sought refuge at the Shefayim Hotel, where they gather together in the hope of finding support and clarity amidst the chaos.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What happened during the Hamas attacks on Kibbutz Kfar Aza?

A: Kibbutz Kfar Aza experienced devastating losses during the Hamas attacks on October 7. Over 1,400 Israelis were killed, with 58 of these victims coming from the community. Additionally, 17 members of Kibbutz Kfar Aza were kidnapped.

Q: How many survivors from Kibbutz Kfar Aza are currently at the Shefayim Hotel?

A: The Shefayim Hotel is currently hosting hundreds of survivors from Kibbutz Kfar Aza as they seek refuge and support during this difficult time.

Q: What is the current situation in Gaza?

A: Israel has launched a bombing campaign on Gaza in response to the attacks. This has resulted in a reported death toll of over 5,700 Palestinians.

Sources: NPR