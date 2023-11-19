Trump Praises Global Leaders’ Strength and Criticizes Biden’s Weakness

In a recent speech, former President Donald Trump commended foreign dictators for their strength while criticizing President Joe Biden as weak. Trump hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping as “fierce” and “smart,” contrasting him with Biden, whom he deemed “a very stupid person.” Referring to Xi as a “great guy,” Trump acknowledged the Chinese leader’s iron-fisted rule over 1.4 billion people. Similarly, he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian President Viktor Orbán as some of the world’s “strongest leaders.”

During the speech, Trump added an anecdote about a conversation he had with Abdul Ghani Baradar, a Taliban leader in Afghanistan, boasting that Baradar referred to him as “your excellency.” In contrast, Trump wondered if Baradar would address Biden in the same manner. Biden has been critical of Putin, calling him a “murderous dictator,” and referring to Orbán as a “thug.”

Covering a range of topics, the hour-long speech saw Trump assert himself as the only candidate capable of preventing World War III. He spent much of his time attacking Biden, dubbing him a “Manchurian candidate,” and perpetuating unfounded claims about the alleged rigging of the 2020 presidential election. Additionally, Trump ridiculed his Republican challengers while outlining his agenda for his first day in office, should he be reelected.

Prior to Trump taking the stage, a Baptist pastor led a prayer calling for divine strength in Trump’s battle against his opponents. As he walked on stage, attendees were promised a sense of peace and calm. The atmosphere was electric, accompanied by chants of “U-S-A!”

Repeatedly referencing the 2020 election, Trump alleged that it had been “rigged” despite losing both the popular vote and the Electoral College. He urged his followers to remember this, warning against ignorance of history. Known for his use of superlatives, Trump referred to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as the “worst period of time” in American history. He also claimed to have presided over the strongest economy and the best U.S.-Mexico border, while criticizing Biden’s handling of border security.

In his speech, Trump singled out Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, disparaging their declining popularity in Iowa and New Hampshire. He labeled DeSantis as disloyal and made derogatory remarks about Haley, calling her “Birdbrain.” Trump countered the notion that people want his policies without his personality, asserting that his policy could not flourish without his leadership.

Trump’s strongest rebuke was reserved for Biden, whom he branded as “crooked” and “the worst.” He accused Biden of enabling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and using law enforcement agencies to interfere in elections, though no concrete evidence was provided. Trump vowed to prevent the rigging of the 2024 presidential election by the “radical left Democrats.”

Looking ahead, Trump outlined his plans for his first day back in office, including the completion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and the reinstatement of travel bans for countries deemed terror-plagued. He also expressed a desire for robust ideological screening of immigrants, highlighting his stance on those who harbor hatred towards the country.

After his speech, Trump interacted with supporters at the front of the stage, signing autographs and receiving cheers from the crowd. Many attendees expressed their enthusiasm, describing the speech as uplifting and a vision for a better future.

