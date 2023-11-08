Israeli Military Uncovers Hamas Hideout Under Shifa Hospital in Gaza

In a startling revelation, the Israeli military has released video footage of the interrogation of Hamas terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre in southern Israel. The footage confirms that Hamas has been using a hideout under Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released the video with English subtitles, showcasing the questioning of two Hamas prisoners. One of the prisoners, Amar Sammy Marzuk Abu A’yoah, reveals that he is a member of Hamas’s naval commando unit and provides information about the extensive tunnel network maintained by the terror group. He specifically mentions that tunnels are concealed under hospitals, including Shifa hospital, which has “underground levels.”

According to A’yoah, Hamas exploits hospitals and medical facilities because they know that Israel would not target them. These sites are used to hide explosive materials, weapons, and even smuggle in food and medical equipment for the terrorist organization. A’yoah emphasizes that Shifa hospital is considered a safe place and will not be struck by Israel.

Another Hamas member, Hassan Hassn Hassin Za’areb, who identifies himself as a combat medic, also confirms the use of hospitals as hideouts. He mentions Shifa hospital and another medical center in Gaza called Najar as potential locations for Hamas activities.

The IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari had previously stated that Hamas has several underground complexes under Shifa hospital, which serve as command centers for directing attacks against Israel. The spokesperson further accuses Hamas of using the hospital and its occupants as human shields.

While Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, it aims to avoid civilian casualties in its operations. However, Hamas and other terror groups continue to launch rockets on southern and central Israel, causing further death and destruction.

The revelation of a Hamas hideout under Shifa hospital raises serious concerns about the exploitation of medical facilities for terrorist activities. It highlights the challenges faced by Israel in striking a balance between eliminating threats and safeguarding innocent lives. The IDF continues to closely monitor the situation while denying claims of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As the conflict persists, the international community must remain vigilant and work towards a peaceful resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all parties involved.