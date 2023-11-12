Russian Activists Take Climate Justice Fight to European Court

In a groundbreaking move, a group of Russian activists has turned to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge their government’s failure to take action on climate change. This historic climate litigation case, initiated by the Moscow Helsinki Group, Ecodefense, and 18 individuals, highlights the growing trend of climate litigation worldwide.

Russia, as the fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has been severely impacted by the consequences of global warming, including heat waves, wildfires, extreme weather events, the spread of infectious diseases, and the thawing of permafrost. The plaintiffs argue that the Russian government was aware of these risks for decades but failed to respond adequately.

The lawsuit specifically contests President Vladimir Putin’s decree on greenhouse gas emissions reductions by 2030 and the government’s low-carbon strategy by 2050. The plaintiffs claim that these measures are insufficient and violate citizens’ constitutional rights. They are calling for stronger emissions-reduction measures in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Unfortunately, the case was swiftly rejected by Russia’s Supreme Court, which refused to consider its merits. This outcome was not surprising, as the plaintiffs had little hope in the Russian justice system’s ability to handle such a politically sensitive case.

Undeterred, the activists pursued their cause in a new direction and lodged the same lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights in September 2023. Despite Russia’s termination of its involvement with the European Convention on Human Rights, the case remains admissible as it was filed domestically prior to the termination date. The activists argue that the Russian government’s business-as-usual approach, focusing on fossil fuel extraction and burning, contradicts the urgent need to combat climate change.

The lawsuit’s significance is further underscored by the reprisals faced by some of the plaintiffs after they took legal action domestically. Climate and political activist Arshak Makichyan lost his Russian citizenship, while the Moscow Helsinki Group was dissolved, inhibiting its ability to be an applicant with the European Court of Human Rights. This demonstrates that Russia actively persecutes those who bring attention to the climate crisis instead of addressing the issue.

The involvement of representatives from indigenous communities, such as Pavel Sulyandziga of the Udege nation, highlights the disproportionate impact of climate change on these groups. Indigenous peoples in the Russian Arctic are already witnessing dramatic changes in their environment, affecting their traditional way of life. From temperature fluctuations that make travel dangerous to the disappearance of lakes and altered migration patterns, indigenous communities bear the brunt of the consequences.

With Russia’s government pledging to update its greenhouse emissions reduction goals for 2030, there is a glimmer of hope. However, the plaintiffs are not content with empty promises and are determined to hold officials accountable. As the litigation proceeds in the European Court of Human Rights, it remains to be seen whether justice will be served and whether this case will inspire further climate litigation in Russia and beyond.