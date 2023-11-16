The Road to EU Accession: Challenges and Ambitions

In a bid to bring about a historic expansion of the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are leading efforts to integrate Ukraine and other candidate countries into the EU. However, the path to EU accession is riddled with challenges, leaving leaders grappling with vital questions of feasibility and internal reforms.

One of the main concerns surrounding the enlargement process is the ability of member states to adapt to the required changes. Despite strong support for Ukraine’s EU membership, there is limited appetite for reforming EU agricultural policies and collective decision-making rules. With populist movements gaining momentum across Europe and upcoming EU elections, leaders must carefully balance their Euro-idealism with practical considerations that can appease apprehensive member states.

France is pushing for a statement from EU leaders in Granada that addresses the need for reforms as part of the enlargement process. However, expectations regarding the timeline for enlargement are tempered. President Macron argues for swift action, but acknowledges that setting a specific date may not be the most pressing issue. This lack of consensus on timing is an indication of the broader challenges faced by France and Germany in their push for reform and enlargement.

Enlargement to the EU is a lengthy process, often taking more than a decade due to stringent membership criteria. While European Council President Charles Michel has proposed a target of 2030 for enlarging the union, there is a lack of agreement on this date. Some leaders, like Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Burke, caution against setting a strict timeline, emphasizing the importance of a merit-based approach and fulfilling all criteria before negotiations can begin.

The upcoming gathering in Granada will not only focus on EU enlargement but also address other conflicts in Europe, such as the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. This illustrates the broader diplomatic discussions taking place alongside efforts to expand the EU.

The challenges faced by Macron and Scholz reflect the limited level of enthusiasm for EU enlargement and reform within the bloc. While they may not have an inherent desire to undertake reforms or enlargement, they recognize that these actions are necessary to maintain the unity of the EU.

As leaders gather in Granada, the fortress-like Alhambra palace serves as a symbolic reminder of Europe’s shifting borders and alliances. Leaders from candidate countries, like Moldova and Ukraine, are eager to secure their place within the EU, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to criticize the EU for its perceived broken promises. Within the EU itself, discussions on enlargement and reform prove contentious, with differing opinions on whether reforms should precede or follow new members’ accession.

The road to EU accession is challenging, but by navigating the complexities of internal reforms and managing the expectations of member states, Macron, Scholz, and other leaders are striving to prevent the EU from fracturing.