Gaza Underground: A Challenging Battlefield Beneath the Surface

The conflict between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters in Gaza has entered into a new phase, as Israeli forces prepare to confront their adversaries in the perilous underground tunnels that crisscross beneath the densely populated urban terrain.

Until now, the Israeli campaign against Hamas has largely been waged from the air, utilizing advanced laser-guided bunker-buster bombs capable of penetrating deep below ground to neutralize hidden threats. However, recent incidents have demonstrated the need for a direct ground assault.

On October 29, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces successfully targeted Hamas gunmen in a tunnel, eliminating several fighters who emerged to launch an attack. Hamas later released a video showcasing the same incident from their perspective, as their fighters maneuvered through the sandy beach to strike at the Israeli forces. Another ambush occurred on November 5, 2023, when three Hamas fighters emerged from a concealed tunnel, surprising Israeli troops who believed they were operating in a safe zone.

Drawing from my research on tunnel warfare in Iraq, where the Islamic State group constructed an extensive underground fortress in Mosul, and my analysis of historic battles such as the Battle of Stalingrad, it becomes evident that tunnel warfare undermines the advantages of a stronger and more advanced attacking force, while favoring the defenders in hidden positions underground.

Hamas’ Underground City: A Cunning Trap

Based on accounts from news reports, researchers, and both Israeli and Hamas sources, it becomes apparent that Hamas has meticulously developed a complex subterranean city fortified with formidable defenses beneath Gaza.

Yehia Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, boasts that the group has created an astonishing 310 miles (500 kilometers) of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip. Survivors of past conflicts have provided eyewitness testimonies of being held captive within this vast underground tunnel network.

The Israeli military alleges that Hamas constructed these concrete-reinforced passages using materials stolen from international aid intended for the people of Gaza. While the United Nations initially supported these accusations, it later retracted them.

Israel claims that many tunnel entrances are cunningly concealed within civilian structures, such as schools, mosques, and hospitals. In a striking example, Israeli forces discovered a hidden tunnel entrance inside a washing machine found in a Palestinian home.

Reports suggest that Hamas fighters have outfitted the tunnels with transport rails for moving rockets to concealed firing locations. The tunnels also feature sleeping quarters, ventilation systems, resupply shafts, medical facilities, and command centers. Additionally, there are storage areas stocked with provisions for extended periods of siege, including food, fuel, weapons, ammunition, and even rocket-manufacturing facilities. The intricate tunnel network is reportedly interconnected through a wired telephone system, while being defended by mines and booby traps.

While the veracity of these claims remains debated, it is undeniable that Hamas has created a formidable underground fortress in Gaza City, designed to ensnare Israeli forces and protect its own militants.

Israel’s Strategy to Vanquish the Tunnel Threat

Israeli forces have previously encountered these underground tunnels, providing valuable lessons for current operations.

One notable instance occurred in 2013 when Israeli troops discovered a sizable invasion tunnel extending nearly three-quarters of a mile (1 km) into the Gaza border. This tunnel descended to a depth of 72 feet (22 meters) and crossed beneath the border wall before being detected at a depth of approximately 60 feet (18 meters) inside Israel.

During a 51-day ground invasion of Gaza in 2014, Israeli troops battled in the underground realm with unexpected difficulty, as highlighted by the Rand Corporation. The complexities of tunnel warfare caught them off guard, leading to the term “Gaza metro” to describe the hidden network. In response, Israel established a dedicated tunnel-warfare unit known as Samur, meaning “weasels” in Hebrew, specializing in subterranean combat.

The Samur unit has spent years developing various sensors capable of detecting underground tunnels, booby traps, and explosives. Ground-penetrating radar has also been deployed to identify hidden passages. Upon locating a tunnel, specialized weaponry, referred to as “sponge bombs,” are utilized to either seal or destroy the entrances. These non-explosive devices contain rapidly expanding foam designed to harden like concrete, effectively closing off access to the underground labyrinth.

