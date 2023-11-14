In Gaza, the Struggle for Refugees Continues: The Tale of Desperation Amidst Crisis

Washing in polluted seawater, sleeping in cramped conditions, and surviving on meager rations – the refugees in southern Gaza are facing a dire humanitarian crisis that is only worsening by the day. With nowhere else to turn, they are fleeing from the north, escaping the relentless bombings carried out by Israel. They walk for miles, carrying with them whatever little they can carry, often nothing more than their children and the clothes on their backs.

Deir al-Balah, located in the heart of Gaza, has become a temporary shelter for tens of thousands of refugees. Schools that were once centers of education are now overcrowded with desperate families seeking safety. The classrooms, originally built to hold a handful of students, now accommodate up to 70 people, with food waste lying around and flies swarming in numbers.

Amidst this chaos, the refugees do their best to survive. Space is a luxury they cannot afford, sleeping on their sides due to the lack of room. Finding food is a daily struggle, praying for a few slices of bread to sustain them. The broken sewage system in the schools adds to their misery, creating a breeding ground for diseases like chickenpox, scabies, and lice. The conditions are dire, leaving them feeling desperate and forgotten.

Khaled Filfel, a father in Deir al-Balah, worries about his disabled daughter and the lack of basic necessities. Without access to diapers, clean water, or food, their survival is at stake. Fortunately, Filfel’s wife and other children were out of Gaza at the time of the attacks, and they found temporary shelter in a nearby family home. Despite the hardships, some people in the community still look out for one another.

The situation has overwhelmed the UN’s refugee agency, Unwra, which initially planned to accommodate 1,500 displaced people in each school. Now, each school has become home to approximately 6,000 people, with a staggering total of 670,000 individuals spread across 94 shelters in the south. The strain on resources is evident, with limited sanitation facilities like toilets and showers, overcrowded spaces, and an overwhelming sense of humanity in the air.

To escape the crowded classrooms, some refugees head to the beach, seeking solace amidst the harsh circumstances. They wash themselves, their clothes, and kitchen utensils in the sea, even resorting to drinking the water when clean sources are scarce. Meals have been reduced to one per day, relying on the generosity of local fishermen for a few precious fish to feed their children. It’s a stark reality that echoes a return to the dark ages, where basic necessities are almost nonexistent.

Mahmoud al-Motawag, a farm worker, illustrates the plight his family faces. Sitting by the shore with his pregnant wife and two young children, they spend their days at the beach, avoiding the sweltering heat of the tent that has become their temporary home. Duaa, his wife, anxiously faces the prospect of giving birth under these dire circumstances. With the local hospital already strained, the possibility of delivering their baby at the overcrowded school looms over them. Fear grips their hearts as they contemplate the lack of essential items like clothes and blankets for their newborn. The birth that was once planned with care has now been cast into uncertainty.

Even if they manage to reach the hospital, safety and comfort are not guaranteed. Hospitals, like the Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah, are stretched to their limits as the number of injured civilians increases due to ongoing bombings. The sounds of chaos engulf the background as Dr. Khalil al-Duqran describes the influx of casualties pouring in, many with severe head and limb injuries. The situation can only be described as a massacre, a harsh reality that plagues the lives of innocent refugees seeking refuge and safety.

