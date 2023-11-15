In Gaza, Motherhood Amidst Crisis

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, being a mother has become a matter of life and death. Women like Rajaa Musleh, a representative for healthcare NGO MedGlobal, are seeking refuge at Al-Shifa hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, in the hopes of finding safety from Israel’s relentless bombardment. However, these hospitals are overwhelmed, with women and girls forced to sleep on floors and outside, deprived of access to healthcare, water, and privacy.

The dire situation is exacerbated by Israel’s complete blockade, which has severely limited critical reproductive supplies for women. The blockade has curtailed access to pregnancy, postpartum, and menstruation products, as well as basic necessities like drinking water and food. Mothers are left feeling helpless, unable to protect themselves and their children from the airstrikes that have targeted residential areas, hospitals, and schools.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that Israel’s airstrikes have claimed the lives of over 9,155 people, with the majority being women, children, and the elderly. This mass bombardment of civilian areas, along with the complete blockade and evacuation orders, has led human rights groups to condemn Israel’s actions as war crimes. However, Israel maintains that it is targeting Hamas operatives and accuses the militant group of using civilians as human shields.

Amidst the shortages, women and the hospitals treating them are on the brink. Reham Ahmed Al-Sadi, nine months pregnant with her second child, faces the daunting task of giving birth in a war zone. She expresses fear about every aspect of delivery, from preparing supplies to safely reaching the hospital and returning home afterwards. Doctors in Gaza are struggling with a lack of essential supplies, including gauze for wound care and orthopedic surgical equipment. They are forced to treat survivors without anesthesia or painkillers.

The closure of the Rafah border crossing has further hindered access to aid and supplies. Nearly half of Gaza’s hospitals are now out of service due to fuel shortages and ongoing bombardment. This has dire consequences for pregnant women and premature babies who require specialized medical equipment and an uninterrupted power supply. Without access to electricity, the survival of these vulnerable individuals is at risk.

The crisis has reached a point where pregnant patients are undergoing emergency C-sections without anesthesia. Women are being discharged from hospitals within hours of giving birth due to lack of capacity. Additionally, food shortages threaten the health of the 283,000 children under the age of five in Gaza.

The situation for mothers in Gaza is dire, with their lives and the lives of their children hanging in the balance. Urgent action is needed to address the healthcare crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of women and children in the region.

