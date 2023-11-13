The Rise of Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles in Poland

In a groundbreaking move, Poland’s Polska Group Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) has partnered with the Javelin Joint Venture to produce the Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) outside of the United States for the first time. This strategic agreement marks a significant milestone in the global arms industry.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Lockheed Martin-Raytheon Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) and PGZ, the possibility of establishing a final assembly facility in Poland is explored. Additionally, certain components of the Javelin weapon system will be manufactured in Poland. This collaborative effort aims to support increasing inventory demand and stabilize future production of Javelin systems for the US Department of Defense.

The decision to produce Javelin missiles in Poland not only demonstrates the country’s growing capabilities in the defense sector but also highlights the global demand for this highly effective anti-tank weapon. Paula Hartley, Vice President and General Manager of Tactical Missiles at Lockheed Martin, emphasized the importance of assured production to meet customer demands, particularly given Poland’s proximity to Ukraine.

Poland’s Ministry of National Defense has already entered into significant contracts with the JJV for the procurement of Javelin missiles and Command Launch Units (CLUs). The initial contract, worth $54.5 million, included 180 FGM-148F Javelin missiles and 60 CLUs. This was followed by a subsequent agreement, valued at $158 million, for an additional 500 missiles and 50 CLUs. These contracts also encompass training and logistics support.

The collaboration between the JJV and PGZ opens up numerous opportunities for Polish industry to contribute to Javelin co-production. The aim is to leverage the skills and expertise of the local defense sector to support the production and delivery of this combat-proven and highly sought-after weapon system. The JJV has initiated discussions with Mesko, a Polish defense firm, to explore the possibility of manufacturing metallic machine components for Javelin missiles. This partnership will further enhance the local defense industry’s capabilities and strengthen cooperation between international defense players.

As the Javelin missile gains prominence as a go-to anti-tank weapon, the demand for its production and assembly is expected to grow. By expanding their manufacturing capabilities to Poland, the JJV can ensure a steady supply of Javelin missiles to meet the needs of both US and international customers. This new production facility will not only enhance the global supply chain but also create job opportunities and spur economic growth in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM)?

The Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is a sophisticated weapon system designed to destroy armored vehicles effectively. It is highly accurate and capable of engaging targets at extended ranges.

2. Why is Poland producing Javelin missiles?

Poland, in partnership with the Javelin Joint Venture, is producing Javelin missiles to meet the growing demand for this advanced anti-tank weapon. The proximity of Poland to Ukraine, as well as the country’s strategic position within Europe, makes it an ideal location for Javelin production.

3. What does the collaboration between the Javelin Joint Venture and PGZ entail?

The collaboration between the Javelin Joint Venture and PGZ includes the establishment of a final assembly facility in Poland and the manufacture of certain components of the Javelin weapon system. This partnership aims to support inventory demand and stabilize future production of Javelin systems.

4. How will the partnership benefit Poland and the global defense industry?

The partnership between the Javelin Joint Venture and PGZ will enhance Poland’s defense capabilities and strengthen its position in the global defense industry. It will create opportunities for the local defense sector to contribute to Javelin co-production and stimulate economic growth in the region.

5. What are the advantages of the Javelin anti-tank missile?

The Javelin anti-tank missile is renowned for its accuracy, versatility, and effectiveness against armored vehicles. It utilizes advanced guidance technology and has a fire-and-forget capability, making it a highly sought-after weapon in modern warfare.

