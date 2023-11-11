Breaking Boundaries: Israeli Minister Leads Delegation to Saudi Arabia

In a historic move, Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz has made headlines by leading an official delegation to Saudi Arabia for a United Nations conference. This visit marks the first time an Israeli minister has taken such a role in the kingdom. Katz’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia aligns with the United Nations World Tourism Organization event, coinciding with World Tourism Day on September 27.

Tourism, often regarded as a bridge between nations, serves as a catalyst for cooperation and economic progress. Katz expressed his commitment to promoting collaboration, tourism, and enhancing Israel’s foreign relations. This visit comes at a time when Israel and Saudi Arabia appear to be moving closer to a potential normalization deal.

According to sources, the US administration under President Joe Biden has been actively engaging with both Riyadh and Jerusalem to broker a normalization agreement. As part of the framework, Saudi Arabia has sought a major mutual defense pact and significant arms deals from the US, while also expecting Israeli concessions to the Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, hinted at an impending historic deal with Saudi Arabia. While Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman acknowledged the progress, he emphasized the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue before formalizing ties with Israel. Additionally, Bin Salman highlighted the potential need for Saudi Arabia to obtain a nuclear weapon if Iran acquires one.

Israel has seen increasing engagement with Saudi Arabia over the past months. Previously, an Israeli delegation of nine members attended the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in Saudi Arabia as observers. Furthermore, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi is scheduled to attend the Universal Postal Union’s 2023 Extraordinary Congress in Riyadh, where he will address the UN conference. Knesset Economic Affairs Committee chairman David Bitan is also reportedly planning a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Despite progress, Saudi Arabia’s visa process has posed obstacles for Israeli officials’ participation in conferences. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Education Minister Yoav Kisch were initially planned to attend the current conference, but Saudi Arabia created difficulties during the visa process. Consequently, their presence was canceled. However, earlier this year, Israeli gamers were permitted entry into Saudi Arabia to participate in the virtual FIFA World Cup.

These recent developments highlight the changing dynamics in the Middle East. While challenges remain, the increasing engagement between Israel and Saudi Arabia signifies a potential shift towards greater cooperation and regional stability.

