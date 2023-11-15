Arrow Missile System Successfully Intercepts Hostile Threats Near Eilat

The Arrow missile defense system has been successfully deployed to intercept a surface-to-surface missile launched towards Israel from the “Red Sea area”, marking the first operational use of this long-range system during the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The ballistic missile, believed to have been launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, was aimed at the southern city of Eilat.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that their air force systems effectively tracked the missile’s trajectory and intercepted it at the most opportune time and location. Residents reported witnessing a trail of smoke from the Arrow missile, while the IDF also announced that two hostile targets, potentially drones, were shot down by fighter jets in the Red Sea area earlier that morning.

Importantly, all intercepted threats were neutralized outside the territory of the State of Israel, with no intrusion into Israeli territory detected. The IDF emphasized that there was no risk or harm to civilians during these operations.

In response to these events, the Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for launching drones towards Israel, causing sirens to sound in Eilat. Prime Minister of the Houthi government, Abdelaziz bin Habtour, stated that the drones belonged to Yemen and highlighted the Houthi rebels’ position as part of the “axis of resistance” against Israel, aligning themselves with Hamas and their shared opposition to Israel.

This incident adds to the growing number of attacks suspected to originate from Houthi rebels in Yemen, with concerns arising that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could escalate on other fronts. The IDF had previously intercepted a drone over the Red Sea last Friday, shortly after another drone struck the Egyptian town of Taba, which sits on the border with Israel.

The Egyptian blasts and the interception of missiles by a US Navy warship demonstrate the broader implications of this conflict. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have openly expressed support for the Palestinians and launched threats against Israel. Iran, in turn, has warned of wider threats if Israel does not halt its war against Gazan terrorists.

While the deployment of the Arrow missile system showcases Israel’s advanced defense capabilities, the ongoing conflict highlights the complex challenges faced in the region. The IDF remains vigilant in protecting its territory and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

FAQs:

1. What is the Arrow missile defense system?

The Arrow missile defense system is a long-range system developed by Israel to intercept ballistic missiles. It serves as a crucial line of defense against missile threats.

2. Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are a rebel group in Yemen that seized the capital city of Sanaa in 2014. Backed by Iran, they have been involved in multiple conflicts in the region.

3. What is the “axis of resistance”?

The “axis of resistance” refers to a collective term used to describe groups and nations that oppose the Israeli presence in the region. It typically includes factions such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian-backed Houthis.

4. What are the broader implications of the conflict?

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has the potential to escalate tensions in the entire region, involving various actors and groups. It also highlights the influence and role of external powers, such as Iran, in supporting and inciting violence.

Sources:

– [The Times of Israel](https://www.timesofisrael.com/)