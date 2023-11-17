Netanyahu Embraces a New Approach to Boost His Image and Gain Consensus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently made a visit to Cyprus and surprised many with his unusually positive demeanor. Netanyahu, known for his brusque attitude towards the media, took the time to interact with journalists on board the plane and even replied to reporters’ questions. This shift in behavior has raised eyebrows and led to speculation about the underlying reasons behind this transformation.

One possible explanation is that Netanyahu’s popularity has reached an all-time low, prompting him to embark on a charm offensive to rehabilitate his image, particularly with the media. This strategy, which includes his trip to Cyprus, has been observed by those close to him. By engaging more openly with the press, Netanyahu hopes to rebuild his legitimacy among the public.

Another factor that may have contributed to Netanyahu’s newfound cheerfulness is the recent unrest caused by Eritrean migrants in Tel Aviv. The protests left both right-wing and left-wing Israelis shocked and created a rare moment of consensus. Netanyahu seized this opportunity to present himself as tough on the issue, promising to deport the migrants. This strong stance garnered widespread support and allowed the prime minister to reshape the narrative surrounding his past involvement in an unsuccessful plan to resettle African migrants in Israel.

In addition, Netanyahu’s circle suggests that any plans to deport Eritreans would face significant opposition from the High Court. Nevertheless, the prime minister remains hopeful that the judges may reconsider their position. His comments reflect a delicate balancing act between his political goals and the need to navigate the complexities of Israel’s legal system.

Moreover, Netanyahu’s inner circle has been attempting to convince the public that the controversial judicial overhaul program, aimed at curbing judicial review, is effectively over. While his confidants claim that the reform is “dead,” others within the Likud party continue to advocate for its implementation. Netanyahu’s apparent climbdown on the issue may be a strategic move to secure a high-profile meeting with US President Joe Biden during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister’s ultimate objective is to have a meeting with Biden, preferably at the Oval Office, to reaffirm the strong relations between Israel and the United States. However, some sources attribute the delay in receiving an invitation to former President Barack Obama’s alleged reluctance to move past past disagreements with Netanyahu. Despite these challenges, Netanyahu remains optimistic about the possibility of a meeting with Biden.

In conclusion, Netanyahu’s recent visit to Cyprus and his change in demeanor reflect an attempt to improve his public image and gain consensus. Whether these efforts will achieve the desired outcomes remains to be seen, but Netanyahu is determined to seize every opportunity to restore his legitimacy and strengthen diplomatic ties.

