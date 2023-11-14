The Devastating Revelation: Hamas’ Chilling Orders Uncovered

A shocking discovery has shed light on the true extent of Hamas’ nefarious plans. In a recently unearthed coded document found in a vehicle used by Hamas terrorists during their assault on Israel, distressing instructions were revealed. The document exposed the horrifying fact that Hamas terrorists were instructed to massacre innocent civilians and take captives.

The revelation came to light when the document was recovered at Kibbutz Re’im, a location that witnessed a devastating attack by the Palestinian terror organization. The assault resulted in the deaths of at least 260 people at a music festival, with an unknown number of hostages taken. The instructions contained in the document were nothing short of sinister. Among them was the order to slaughter all captives, referred to as the code word “black” in Arabic. Additionally, the terrorists were directed to use the captives as human shields, with the code word “bus” assigned to this chilling task.

Notably, the document also contained other code words, seemingly designed for communication between the terrorists and Hamas operatives who did not partake in the attack. These code words included “military vehicle,” referring to the release of captives, “civilian vehicle,” which relayed the number of captives taken, and “red,” indicating that members of the Gaza-ruling Islamist group had been apprehended by Israel.

Although some instructions were straightforward and not coded, such as the command to burn homes, cars, and fields, the coded document revealed a cruel and calculated plan.

The discovery of this document comes shortly after another document, left behind by a Hamas terrorist, was revealed. This document, written in Arabic, ordered terrorists to maximize civilian casualties during their takeover of Kibbutz Alumim. The instructions highlighted the terrorists’ objective to kill as many civilians as possible, take hostages, fend off security forces, and await further orders.

As the shocking details continue to emerge, NBC News reported on additional documents recovered from the terrorists. These documents detailed extensive Hamas plans to target an elementary school and a youth center, with an emphasis on killing as many people as possible and swiftly taking hostages into Gaza from Kibbutz Sa’ad. The level of detail in these plans left even experienced IDF officials astonished.

Furthermore, detailed attack plans for various Gaza-area communities, including Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, and Alumim, were discovered. These plans demonstrated that Hamas had gathered extensive intelligence on every targeted Israeli community, providing clear instructions to target women and children. These chilling revelations, combined with evidence from terrorists’ body cameras, survivor testimonies, and eyewitness accounts, highlighted the extent of Hamas’ coordinated operation to maliciously target and kill innocent civilians, including vulnerable populations.

Following the devastating attacks, efforts are underway to locate and identify the remains of those tragically slaughtered by the terrorists in Gaza border towns. Israeli troops have been diligently collecting items from the terrorists’ bodies, vehicles, and belongings. These items have included disturbing objects such as the flag of the Islamic State jihadist group, religious items, attack plans, and intelligence information.

In response to these chilling revelations, Israel declared war on Hamas and has been carrying out targeted airstrikes on Gaza. Israel maintains that it is focused on striking terrorist infrastructure and areas where Hamas operates or takes cover. Tragically, the retaliatory airstrikes have resulted in significant casualties, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting 2,329 Palestinians killed and another 9,042 wounded.

As the conflict continues, Israeli forces have successfully neutralized around 1,500 Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory. Additionally, a number of these terrorists have been captured alive.

