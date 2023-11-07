India-Canada Row: Investigation into Killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Continues Despite Allegations

Amid growing tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the investigation into the incident continues. The Indian government has categorically denied any involvement in the fatal shooting, while the Canadian government alleges that “agents of the Indian government” were responsible.

The United States has expressed its support for Canada’s investigation and confirmed that it is in close coordination with Canadian authorities. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that they have engaged with the Indian government on multiple occasions, urging them to cooperate with Canada’s probe.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that the current situation cannot be labeled a “deadlock.” He reiterated India’s willingness to consider any specific and relevant information that Canada may provide regarding the incident. Jaishankar emphasized the need to avoid treating the incident in isolation, as it does not reflect the overall relationship between the two nations.

Despite the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, no public evidence has been presented to support the claim that the Indian government orchestrated Nijjar’s killing. India has denounced these allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

In response to the escalating tensions, India has suspended its visa services in Canada. The Indian government has also issued an advisory to its citizens and travelers to Canada, urging them to exercise utmost caution due to growing anti-India activities, politically-condoned hate crimes, and criminal violence in the country.

Both India and Canada have expressed a desire to work constructively and resolve the matter. However, finding a resolution may require deeper understanding and cooperation between the two nations to address broader concerns related to terrorism, extremism, and violence.

The investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar remains a priority for Canadian authorities. As the countries involved continue to engage in diplomatic discussions, more information may come to light to shed further clarity on this tragic incident.