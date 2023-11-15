The U.S. Races to Reestablish Presence in Seychelles as China’s Influence Grows

In a surprising turn of events, the United States has rushed back to the neglected Indian Ocean island of Mahe in Seychelles, following a period of disinterest and neglect for over two decades. This move is part of a broader strategy to push back against the growing influence of China, which has taken advantage of America’s absence to establish a strong foothold in the region.

During the height of the Cold War, the U.S. Air Force tracking station on Mahe Island played a pivotal role in monitoring Soviet satellites. It was a significant aspect of Seychelles life, with American servicemen and technicians actively engaging with the local community. However, with the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States abandoned the island due to budgetary concerns.

Fast forward to the present day, and the compound where Americans and Seychellois previously socialized now houses the Seychelles Tourism Academy, reflecting the dramatic shift in geopolitical dynamics. China has made significant inroads in Seychelles during America’s absence, building schools, hospitals, housing for low-income families, and other public amenities. This has won the sympathy and support of the Seychellois people, who felt abandoned by the U.S. departure.

“They do the little things that America doesn’t do. This is where the Americans are weak. There is nothing we can say America built,” says Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan. “This is why countries like China have come in because there was a vacuum.”

The United States has now recognized the need to counter China’s influence and has established or planned embassies in small islands, including Seychelles, Tonga, the Solomon Islands, Maldives, Vanuatu, and Kiribati. While Seychelles welcomes the return of the Americans, they are also aware that China is the main driving force behind it.

This renewed focus on the Indian Ocean and the Pacific underscores the strategic importance of these regions. China has actively pursued its interests in the Pacific, prompting the United States to play catch-up. As Seychelles foreign minister Sylvestre Radegonde acknowledges, it’s crucial to counter China’s influence and make up for lost time.

