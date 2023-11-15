The Philippines Navigates Through Challenges in Resupply Mission to South China Sea Atoll

In a recent undertaking, the Philippines successfully completed a resupply mission for troops stationed in a dilapidated World War Two-era ship, despite facing numerous obstacles posed by Chinese vessels in the South China Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard, accompanied by Reuters reporters, witnessed a cat and mouse chase unfold as Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels attempted to obstruct and intercept the Philippine contingent.

During the mission, Chinese ships repeatedly obstructed the path of two Philippine coast guard vessels, while a Philippine ship found itself surrounded by a Chinese coast guard vessel and three maritime militia vessels. In a particularly alarming incident, one of the Chinese ships dangerously approached the Philippine vessel that Reuters was aboard, while several Chinese militia vessels tried to impede its progress.

Philippine Coast Guard commanding officer Emmanuel Dangate spoke of the frequent encounters with risky maneuvers, shadows, and blockades from Chinese coast guard and militia vessels during these missions. However, he emphasized the necessity of delivering supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre in order to support the soldiers stationed there.

The Philippines intentionally grounded the warship in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim over the shoal, which falls within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone. China’s coast guard alleged that two Philippine supply boats and two coast guard ships had entered the waters adjacent to the shoal without their permission. China further accused the Philippines of reinforcing the rusty warship with construction materials, deeming it a violation of their sovereignty in the area. In contrast, the Philippines asserted that the supplies consisted solely of water and food for their troops.

Amidst this tense situation, the presence of a U.S. Navy plane was also noted during the mission. The Philippine coast guard conveyed a message via radio to their Chinese counterparts, warning that these actions could have an impact on bilateral relations. Labeling the Chinese actions as “illegal, aggressive, and destabilizing,” the Philippine Coast Guard highlighted the seriousness of the situation.

This successful resupply mission marks the second accomplishment since August 5, when China’s coast guard employed a water cannon to deter the Philippine ships. It is worth noting that in 2016, an international arbitration award invalidated China’s extensive sovereignty claim over the majority of the South China Sea, ruling in favor of the Philippines. However, countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan, and the Philippines all possess different claims to various areas within the region.

As the Philippines continues to maneuver through challenges in the South China Sea, tensions between China and the Philippines persist. The resupply mission serves as a testament to the determination of the Philippine Coast Guard to support their troops while safeguarding their territorial claims.

FAQ

What is the Second Thomas Shoal?

The Second Thomas Shoal is a disputed area in the South China Sea, located within the Philippines’ 200-mile exclusive economic zone. It is a location of strategic importance due to its potential natural resources and strategic position.

What are Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels?

Chinese coast guard vessels are ships operated by the Chinese Coast Guard, responsible for law enforcement, patrol, and security in Chinese territorial waters. Maritime militia vessels are typically manned by civilians who work with or are supported by the Chinese government. They often assist in advancing China’s maritime interests and enforcing its territorial claims.

What is the background of the territorial disputes in the South China Sea?

Multiple countries, including China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan, have competing territorial claims in the South China Sea. These disputes mainly revolve around sovereignty over islands, reefs, and waters, as well as access to potentially abundant natural resources.

