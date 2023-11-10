Russian President Vladimir Putin to Skip G20 Summit Amid International Criticism

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will not be attending the G20 Summit, which is slated to be hosted by Delhi. Instead, Putin will be sending Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his place. This decision comes in the wake of global criticism following accusations of war crimes committed by Putin in Ukraine.

Although Prime Minister Modi expressed understanding of Putin’s absence, it highlights the strained relations between Russia and the international community. Russia currently holds the presidency of the G20 for this year, making Putin’s absence even more significant.

During a recent call between the two leaders at the BRICS Summit in South Africa, they discussed various bilateral, regional, and global issues. Prime Minister Modi also expressed India’s gratitude for Russia’s support.

Speculation about Putin’s absence began last week after the Kremlin released a statement regarding the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The warrant accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, a claim strongly denied by the Kremlin. The warrant poses a significant risk for Putin if he were to travel abroad, which may have contributed to his decision to address the BRICS Summit via a video link rather than attending in person.

The Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, had earlier stated that an official announcement regarding Russia’s representation at the G20 Summit would be made soon. The decision to send Lavrov underscores Russia’s desire to maintain diplomatic engagement despite Putin’s absence.

Putin’s decision will undoubtedly have implications for the G20 Summit, as his presence and participation would have carried significant weight. It remains to be seen how Lavrov will navigate the discussions and negotiations at the summit. However, his attendance highlights the ongoing importance of Russia’s role in global affairs, even in the face of international criticism.