Iran’s Warning: Israel’s Attacks on Gaza Could Escalate the Middle East Conflict

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, issued a warning on Friday about the potential consequences of Israel’s ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip. If these attacks do not cease immediately, the conflict could expand to other parts of the Middle East, leading to further instability and violence.

Amirabdollahian delivered this message during his visit to Beirut, where he had previously stopped in Baghdad before heading to Damascus, Syria. As a key player in the “axis of resistance,” which includes militant groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, Iran is actively involved in regional affairs.

In his meetings with Lebanese officials, including the foreign minister, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the speaker of parliament, Amirabdollahian emphasized the need to halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza. The concern is that the conflict could spill over to Lebanon’s border, where Hezbollah fighters remain on high alert following Hamas’ recent attack on southern Israel.

Amidst these tensions, Israel’s military carried out airstrikes on Syria’s main international airports in Damascus and Aleppo, rendering them inoperative. This came in response to projectiles fired from Syria into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. These acts of violence have escalated the risk of a broader conflict, prompting the United States, under President Joe Biden’s administration, to deploy warships to the region and express unwavering support for Israel.

While calling for self-restraint from all parties, Amirabdollahian criticized the United States for supplying weapons to Israel while simultaneously advocating for calm. He argued that the U.S. cannot condemn violence in one breath and enable it in the other. In light of these developments, there are concerns that Iran-backed groups may join the fight in solidarity with Gaza.

The situation has prompted Amirabdollahian to call for a meeting of foreign ministers and the leader of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which represents 57 countries with significant Muslim populations, to discuss the urgent situation in Gaza. The objective is to collectively address the escalating conflict and find a way towards de-escalation and peace.

During his visit to Beirut, Amirabdollahian also emphasized the importance of preserving security and stability in Lebanon, given the regional tensions. Ultimately, the hope is to prevent further violence and maintain calm in the country amidst the rising tensions in the Middle East.