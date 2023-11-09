Rise of Online Propaganda in the Israel-Hamas Conflict Illustrates Geopolitical Divide

The digital battleground in the Israel-Hamas conflict has become a theater for the dissemination of propaganda and disinformation, showcasing the increasingly divisive nature of global geopolitics. State actors such as Iran, Russia, and China, along with extremist groups aligned with Hamas, have harnessed the reach of major social networking platforms to support Hamas, undermine Israel, and denigrate the United States.

While the campaigns by Iran, Russia, and China are not coordinated, they share similar themes, amplifying and expanding their views across multiple platforms in multiple languages. These propaganda efforts by authoritarian countries are part of an undeclared information war. Their narratives are deliberately visceral, emotionally charged, politically slanted, and often false, aiming to stoke anger and incite violence beyond the conflict zone.

The role of social media platforms in this onslaught of disinformation cannot be ignored. They serve as vehicles for wide-scale dissemination, providing a stage for competing narratives. The scale of the propaganda campaigns is staggering, with Cyabra, a social media intelligence company, identifying at least 40,000 bots and inauthentic accounts related to the conflict since Hamas attacked Israel in October.

However, it is not just the state actors that are engaged in this online propaganda battle. Non-state actors like extremist groups, including Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, have aligned themselves with Hamas, forging new alliances online. Their involvement demonstrates the complexity and fluidity of the information ecosystem, where allegiances can shift in the pursuit of shared goals.

Officials and experts monitoring disinformation and extremism have been astonished by the rapid and extensive spread of Hamas’s message online. Graphic images, real-time coverage, and emotional intensity have all contributed to the reach of their narrative. Additionally, the use of extensive networks of bots and accounts belonging to governments and state media in Iran, Russia, and China have further amplified these messages.

The prevalence of fake accounts has raised concerns about the reliability of information shared on social media platforms. Cyabra’s research revealed that a significant portion of accounts posting about the conflict were fake, with some accounts designed to spread harmful content glorifying war crimes and violence against Israeli civilians. This manipulation of online information only adds to the already complex nature of the conflict.

In a digital age, the battle for hearts and minds is increasingly fought online. The proliferation of propaganda and disinformation in the Israel-Hamas conflict serves as a stark reminder of the power of information and its potential to exacerbate divisions and contribute to real-world violence. As governments and tech companies confront this new battlefield, the need for strategic responses to combat online propaganda becomes ever more pressing.