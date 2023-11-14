New Measures Implemented to Enhance Safety for Migrant Workers in Singapore

In a groundbreaking development, Singapore has implemented a series of new measures aimed at improving the safety of migrant workers in the country. These measures come after a recent lawsuit filed by a migrant worker who successfully sued his employers for negligence following an accident. The incident has sparked renewed debate and highlighted the treatment of migrant workers in the wealthy city-state.

The case revolved around Ramalingam Murugan, a manual laborer from India who fractured his leg after falling off the back of an overcrowded lorry. The accident left him unable to work and caused him immense pain. Instead of reflecting on the significance of the case, the original article provided a direct quote from Murugan’s lawyer.

To address the longstanding concerns surrounding the treatment of migrant workers, Singapore has devised new regulations to enhance their safety. These workers often undertake demanding and perilous jobs in industries such as construction and maritime, enduring long hours and extreme weather conditions without the protection of minimum wage. The transportation of workers in overcrowded lorries without proper seating or seat belts has further exacerbated the risks faced by these individuals.

The issue has gained international attention due to the tragic road accidents and fatalities that have occurred over the years. The collision between a lorry carrying 17 migrant workers and a tipper truck, resulting in the deaths of two men who were the sole breadwinners for their families, serves as a tragic example.

In response to labor rights groups’ calls for a ban on transporting workers in lorries, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Transport, Amy Khor, acknowledged the concerns from both sides. While recognizing that the practice is not ideal, she highlighted the potential impact on businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, if a ban were implemented. Instead, the focus is on improving safety for all road users, including migrant workers.

To this end, Singapore has been working closely with relevant government agencies and industry associations to introduce a range of additional safety measures. These measures aim to prevent accidents and protect the well-being of workers. The country acknowledges the importance of considering practical and operational issues alongside cost considerations, as highlighted by Khor.

In the case of Ramalingam Murugan, his accident occurred on January 3, 2021, when he was being transported on a lorry with at least 24 other workers. The weather was inclement, and during the disembarkation, he was pushed by another worker seeking shelter from the rain, causing him to lose his balance and sustain a severe leg fracture. Murugan required surgery and had to take a medical leave for approximately five months.

These new measures reflect Singapore’s commitment to improving the working conditions and safety of migrant workers. By addressing the risks associated with transportation and ensuring their well-being, the country aims to create a safer environment for all individuals, regardless of their employment status. With these changes, Singapore is taking a step in the right direction to protect the rights and welfare of its valuable workforce.

FAQ:

Q: Why are lorries used to transport migrant workers in Singapore?



A: Lorries are commonly used to transport migrant workers in Singapore due to their cost-effectiveness and convenience for employers. However, this practice has come under scrutiny due to various safety concerns.

Q: What are the new measures being implemented in Singapore to improve the safety of migrant workers?



A: Singapore has introduced a suite of additional measures aimed at enhancing the safety of migrant workers. These measures include addressing practical and operational issues, improving safety regulations, and working closely with government agencies and industry associations.

Q: Why is improving safety for migrant workers of importance?



A: Improving safety for migrant workers is crucial to protect their well-being and prevent accidents and fatalities. It ensures that all individuals, regardless of their employment status, are treated with dignity and respect.

Q: How will these new measures impact businesses?



A: While there may be concerns about potential impacts on businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, the focus is on striking a balance between safety and practical considerations. The aim is to implement measures that safeguard the welfare of workers while minimizing disruptions to business operations.

