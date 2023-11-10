Labour MP Imran Hussain Resigns from Shadow Ministerial Team over Gaza Conflict

Labour MP Imran Hussain has made the decision to step down from Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow ministerial team due to his strong advocacy for a ceasefire in Gaza. While Hussain remains committed to Labour’s agenda, his views on the ongoing conflict in Gaza significantly differ from the position adopted by Sir Keir.

Hussain, who served as the shadow minister for the New Deal for Working People, expressed his desire to be a vocal advocate for a ceasefire, aligning himself with the United Nations and multiple charities. He believes that a ceasefire is essential in order to put an end to the bloodshed and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need. Additionally, Hussain emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in ensuring the safe return of Israeli hostages.

In his resignation statement shared on social media, Hussain expressed his deep concern regarding a recent LBC interview where Sir Keir discussed Israel’s actions in Gaza. While he appreciated Sir Keir’s subsequent clarification of his comments, Hussain strongly believes that the party needs to take a more assertive stance and call for an immediate ceasefire.

It is worth noting that Sir Keir has called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict but has not yet supported the idea of a ceasefire. He argues that a ceasefire would leave Hamas’s infrastructure intact, potentially enabling them to carry out future attacks. Instead, he advocates for a humanitarian pause, allowing aid to reach Gaza while minimizing the risk to Israeli security.

The sentiment for a ceasefire is shared by over 60 MPs and at least 250 councillors. However, Sir Keir maintains that supporting a ceasefire would not be the appropriate position at this time. He asserts that a humanitarian pause is the only credible approach, as it addresses the urgent need for aid while addressing concerns about future threats posed by Hamas.

Imran Hussain, who has represented the Bradford East constituency since 2015, has held various shadow ministerial roles within the Labour Party. Labour has yet to provide an official comment on Hussain’s resignation.

In conclusion, Imran Hussain’s resignation highlights the ongoing divisions within the Labour Party regarding the appropriate response to the Gaza conflict. While Sir Keir Starmer advocates for humanitarian pauses, Hussain strongly believes that a ceasefire is the only effective way to bring an end to the violence and ensure the delivery of critical aid.