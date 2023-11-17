The Impact of Sanctions: A Delicate Balance for Energy Production in Russia

In response to Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the United States Department of State has imposed further sanctions, specifically targeting entities involved in Russia’s energy sector. These sanctions aim to impose costs and restrict Russia’s future energy revenue as a consequence of its actions. The designations are made under Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, which allows the imposition of sanctions on harmful foreign activities undertaken by the Russian government.

One of the primary targets of the sanctions is the expansion of Russia’s energy production and future export capacity. The Department of State has designated 37 entities involved in the development of key energy projects, including the Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project. Additionally, entities involved in the procurement of materials and advanced technology for Russia’s energy projects are also included.

To illustrate the impact of these sanctions, let’s take a closer look at some of the designated entities. JSC ENERGIES, a Russian architecture company, is providing its services to support the development of the Arctic LNG 2 project. NOVA ENERGIES LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, another Russian company, offers engineering services for the same project. LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ARCTIC ENERGIES, a Russian construction company, is engaged in providing construction services for the Arctic LNG 2 project as well.

Green Energy Solutions Project Management Services Sole Proprietorship LLC, based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is a newly established engineering company. It aims to provide engineering services and technology previously provided by European companies for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project.

ARCTIC TRANSSHIPMENT LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, a Russian ship construction company, will operate two LNG floating storage units to establish strategic transshipment points for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project. Yuri Pavlovich Safyanov serves as the Director General of ARCTIC TRANSSHIPMENT.

Apart from the entities directly involved in the Arctic LNG 2 project, the sanctions also target other sectors associated with Russia’s energy economy. LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY CARBON, the parent company of a network of entities, is actively involved in the development of an Arctic coking coal deposit.

In addition, subsidiary companies owned or controlled by LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY CARBON have also been designated, including UNITED ARCTIC COMPANY LLC and LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY RAZREZ POLYARNIY. These subsidiaries, in turn, have their own Russia-based subsidiary entities.

Furthermore, LLC Russian Energy Group, which manages a network of entities providing coking coal primarily for PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY SEVERSTAL, has also come under scrutiny. Subsidiary entities owned or controlled by LLC Russian Energy Group, such as LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY VORKUTA MANAGEMENT COMPANY and LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ARCTICGEO, have been designated.

Another key entity targeted by the sanctions is JSC VORKUTAUGOL. As the parent company of a network of entities, JSC VORKUTAUGOL plays a significant role in providing coking coal primarily for PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY SEVERSTAL.

These designations seek to disrupt and limit Russia’s access to crucial resources and expertise needed for its energy projects. By imposing these measures, the United States government aims to demonstrate its commitment to imposing tangible costs on Russia’s activities in Ukraine. These sanctions not only impact Russia but also create a ripple effect on the global energy landscape and the delicate balance of energy production and exportation.

