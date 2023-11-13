Importing Tomatoes from Nepal as a Solution to Inflation

The government’s efforts to tackle inflation have taken an interesting turn as Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the import of tomatoes from Nepal. This move, along with increasing the supply of subsidized tomatoes through cooperatives and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is part of a series of steps to cool down inflation.

Despite signs of moderation in prices, the government is taking proactive measures to ensure stability. Sitharaman highlighted the Modi government’s success in turning dreams into reality by delivering on promises. The shift in the discourse from “to get to received,” “will be built to built,” and “will come to arrived” reflects the government’s commitment to transformational changes.

To demonstrate the progress made over the last nine years, the Finance minister listed various services such as bank accounts, electricity supply, gas connections, and cheaper medicines. These initiatives have helped turn the economy, once considered fragile, into one of the fastest-growing among large economies.

Sitharaman emphasized the success of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, which has garnered global interest from countries like Singapore, UAE, France, the US, Canada, and the UK. These digital advancements have contributed to the government’s efforts to tackle inflation.

In terms of concrete actions, the government is procuring tomatoes from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Significant quantities have already been sold at subsidized rates by the National Consumer Cooperative Federation (NCCF) in various parts of the country. In specific regions, such as Delhi, consumers can even order tomatoes online through ONDC.

To further address the issue, imports from Nepal have been initiated, with the first shipment expected to arrive by Friday. Wholesale prices in some mandis (wholesale markets) have already witnessed a decline. For example, tomatoes from the Kolar mandi are now booked at Rs 85/kg, while prices in Andhra Pradesh have fallen below Rs 100/kg. Additionally, NCCF is planning a mega tomato sale in the National Capital Region at Rs 70/kg this weekend.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How will importing tomatoes from Nepal help combat inflation?

By increasing the tomato supply in the market, the government aims to reduce prices and stabilize inflation. Importing from Nepal is a strategic move to address any shortage and meet the demand.

2. How can consumers purchase subsidized tomatoes?

Consumers can avail of subsidized tomatoes through the National Consumer Cooperative Federation (NCCF) in various parts of the country. Additionally, in regions like Delhi, tomatoes can be ordered online through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

3. Are there any other measures being taken to tackle inflation?

Yes, the government is continuously monitoring the situation and will take further steps if necessary. The Finance minister highlighted the procurement of tomatoes from different states in India and the initiation of imports from Nepal as part of their comprehensive approach to address inflation.

