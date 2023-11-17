Gaza Aid Impediment: Potential Crime under ICC Jurisdiction, Prosecutor Warns

In a press conference held in Cairo, Egypt, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has called on Israel to take decisive action to ensure that civilians in Gaza have access to essential supplies such as food and medicine. Khan emphasized that any obstruction of these basic rights could result in “criminal responsibility” under the Rome Statute.

During a video statement posted on social media platform, X, Khan stressed the importance of unhindered access to humanitarian relief supplies for the innocent civilians in Gaza. He highlighted that these rights are protected under international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, and any violation of these rights is subject to the jurisdiction of the ICC.

In an effort to advocate for these rights, Khan expressed his intention to visit both Gaza and Israel during his regional visit. He stated that his office is committed to upholding these rights and ensuring justice wherever the court has jurisdiction.

Since the start of the recent conflict, the flow of aid supplies to Gaza has been severely limited due to Israel’s bombardment of the region and the subsequent blockade. Reports from organizations like Oxfam have highlighted the dire situation, with Gaza receiving only 2 percent of its usual food supply. The limited aid that has entered the region through the Rafah border crossing has been described as insufficient by aid agencies.

Khan further revealed that the ICC is actively investigating alleged crimes committed in Israel since October 7, as well as events in Gaza and the West Bank dating back to 2014. The court is conducting an independent examination of the situation in Palestine, including allegations of crimes committed by both Israeli and Palestinian nationals.

It is important to note that Israel, not being a member of the ICC, has consistently rejected the court’s jurisdiction and does not engage directly with its proceedings. However, according to the ICC’s Rome Statute, the court has the legal authority to investigate alleged crimes within the territory of its member states or committed by their nationals when domestic authorities are unable or unwilling to do so.

The office of the ICC prosecutor has clarified that their mandate encompasses the potential crimes committed during the ongoing conflict. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains crucial for all parties involved to adhere to international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilian rights.

FAQ

What is the ICC?

The ICC, or International Criminal Court, is an international tribunal established to prosecute individuals for the most serious crimes of international concern, such as genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.

What is the Rome Statute?

The Rome Statute is the treaty that established the ICC. It sets out the court’s jurisdiction, structure, and procedures, as well as the crimes falling under its jurisdiction.

What are the Geneva Conventions?

The Geneva Conventions are a set of international humanitarian law treaties that aim to protect the rights and welfare of individuals affected by armed conflicts. They provide guidelines for the treatment of civilians, prisoners of war, and the sick and wounded.

