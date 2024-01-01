Investigation into James Biden’s Business Partner Requested by GOP

In a new development concerning the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Republican investigators have requested Michael Lewitt, a former business associate of James Biden, the president’s brother, to provide testimony to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees. The request is part of the GOP’s efforts to gather information on James Biden’s business dealings and his connection to Americore, a healthcare startup that filed for bankruptcy.

The committees are particularly interested in obtaining details about the “loans” James Biden received from Americore and any collaborations he had with Michael Lewitt. They seek to investigate whether James Biden benefited financially from his association with the struggling company. While there have been allegations that the Biden family profited from foreign business dealings, the investigation has yet to directly implicate President Joe Biden in these ventures.

Previously, lawmakers interviewed Carol Fox, who served as a bankruptcy trustee for Americore, and she testified that James Biden promised to secure funding from the Middle East by leveraging his family name. However, the funding never materialized, and the company provided James Biden with a $600,000 loan. Fox stated that part of this loan came from either “predatory loans” or “money fraudulently invested” by Michael Lewitt.

The request for Michael Lewitt’s testimony comes as House Republicans focus on a $200,000 check marked as a “loan repayment” that James Biden issued to the president on the same day he obtained the loan. While bank records suggest that the check was indeed a repayment for a loan given by the president, GOP investigators doubt its authenticity and demand additional documentation to substantiate the claim.

Aside from the impeachment inquiry, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees also aim to address deficiencies in ethics laws and financial disclosure related to the immediate family members of vice presidents and presidents. These deficiencies, according to the committee chairs, pose potential risks to national security and give rise to opportunities for domestic corruption.

Michael Lewitt is currently facing a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged misleading of investors through his fund, Third Friday Management. The lawsuit accuses Lewitt of deceiving investors and investing in struggling healthcare companies, including Americore, instead of the promised reliable options on Wall Street. It is important to note that the SEC complaint does not directly implicate James Biden or accuse him of any wrongdoing.

The committees have requested Lewitt to schedule the interview by January 11. This investigation seeks to shed light on James Biden’s business activities and potentially contribute to legislative solutions to enhance ethics laws and financial disclosures related to the immediate family members of high-ranking government officials.

FAQs:

– What is the purpose of the GOP’s request to interview Michael Lewitt?

The GOP is investigating James Biden’s business dealings and his connection to a bankrupt healthcare startup. They are seeking information on loans James Biden received from the company and his interactions with Michael Lewitt.

– How are the Biden family’s foreign business dealings being implicated in the impeachment inquiry?

While the investigation has revealed that the Biden family made millions from foreign business ventures, there is no direct evidence implicating President Joe Biden himself.

– What is the significance of the $200,000 check issued by James Biden?

The check marked as a “loan repayment” is being scrutinized by GOP investigators. They question whether it is a legitimate repayment and have requested additional documentation to verify the transaction.

– What are the broader objectives of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees?

In addition to the impeachment inquiry, the committees aim to address deficiencies in ethics laws and financial disclosure related to the immediate family members of high-ranking government officials. They argue that these shortcomings could pose national security risks and lead to domestic corruption.

Sources:

– usatoday.com

– sec.gov